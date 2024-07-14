GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Veteran trainer S.K. Sunderji passes away

Published - July 14, 2024 08:32 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent
S.K. Sunderji

S.K. Sunderji

Veteran trainer Sheraz K. Sunderji passed away on Sunday, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 64-years-old and had recently surrendered his trainer’s licence.

Sunderji began his remarkable horse training career in 1985. Over nearly four decades, he saddled more than 1000 winners. One of his most cherished dreams was to win the prestigious Indian Derby, a goal which he achieved in 2018 with his ward Rochester.

He also made a significant mark in the Pune Derby by securing four victories during his illustrious training career. He saddled his first Pune Derby through Desert Warrior (1989), followed by Desert Carnival (1995), Ocean And Beyond (2010) and most recently Trouvaille (2019).

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunderji moved to the Hyderabad Race Club, where he trained for two years.

During his stint there, he continued to demonstrate his exceptional training skills, and won the ‘Trainers’ championship in his first racing season.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.