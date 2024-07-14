Veteran trainer S.K. Sunderji passes away

Veteran trainer Sheraz K. Sunderji passed away on Sunday, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 64-years-old and had recently surrendered his trainer’s licence.

Sunderji began his remarkable horse training career in 1985. Over nearly four decades, he saddled more than 1000 winners. One of his most cherished dreams was to win the prestigious Indian Derby, a goal which he achieved in 2018 with his ward Rochester.

He also made a significant mark in the Pune Derby by securing four victories during his illustrious training career. He saddled his first Pune Derby through Desert Warrior (1989), followed by Desert Carnival (1995), Ocean And Beyond (2010) and most recently Trouvaille (2019).

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunderji moved to the Hyderabad Race Club, where he trained for two years.

During his stint there, he continued to demonstrate his exceptional training skills, and won the ‘Trainers’ championship in his first racing season.