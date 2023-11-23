Veteran trainer Altaf Hussain passes away.

November 23, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Mumbai

Veteran trainer Altaf Hussain passed away this afternoon at Pune, after a brief illness. He was 61 years old and is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

He received his Trainer’s licence in 1985 and saddled two back to back winners of the Indian Derby through Desert Warrior (1990) and Starfire Girl (1991).

During his training career spanning more than three decades he won a total of 650 (including Graded) races.

“Extremely sad to lose our veteran trainer Altaf Hussain,” said Mr. Ram Shroff, Chairman, Stewards of the RWITC, to The Hindu. “He was an extremely courteous and a very successful trainer. Condolences to the family and he will be greatly missed.”

“I am very sad and distressed and shall miss him very much. He was a nice person and may his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Mr. Zavaray Poonawalla.