HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Veteran trainer Altaf Hussain passes away.

November 23, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent
Trainer Altaf Hussain.

Trainer Altaf Hussain.

Veteran trainer Altaf Hussain passed away this afternoon at Pune, after a brief illness. He was 61 years old and is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

He received his Trainer’s licence in 1985 and saddled two back to back winners of the Indian Derby through Desert Warrior (1990) and Starfire Girl (1991).

During his training career spanning more than three decades he won a total of 650 (including Graded) races.

“Extremely sad to lose our veteran trainer Altaf Hussain,” said Mr. Ram Shroff, Chairman, Stewards of the RWITC, to The Hindu. “He was an extremely courteous and a very successful trainer. Condolences to the family and he will be greatly missed.”

“I am very sad and distressed and shall miss him very much. He was a nice person and may his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Mr. Zavaray Poonawalla.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.