Versallies expected to score

Versallies, who is in rousing form, may extend her winning streak in the Zoom Zoom Plate (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Dec. 1).

1. ROYAL TERN PLATE (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 2-15 p.m.: 1. Conscious Gift (2) Suraj Narredu 55, 2. Kapell Bruke (1) Kiran Naidu 55, 3. Lightning Pearl (7) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 4. Mark My Day (3) C.P. Bopanna 55, 5. Big Day (6) B.R. Kumar 53.5, 6. Cephalonia (4) Ashhad Asbar 53.5 and 7. Royal Valentine (5) Nakhat Singh 53.5.

1. LIGHTNING PEARL, 2. CONSCIOUS GIFT, 3. KAPELL BRUKE.

2. MING DYNASTY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2-45: 1. Max (6) Afroz Khan 60, 2. Siyabonga (4) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. King Maker (1) Surya Prakash 59, 4. Classy Guy (3) Jitendra Singh 58, 5. Lightning Fin (7) A. Imran 58, 6. Royal Dynamite (5) Gaurav Singh 56.5, 7. Tokyo Jam (8) Koushik 54 and 8. Desert Moon (2) Khurshad Alam 53.5.

1. LIGHTNING FIN, 2. SIYABONGA, 3. MAX.

3. FLYING TREASURE PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3-15: 1. Digger (5) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Handsome Duo (8) Ajeeth Kumar 57.5, 3. Loch Stella (9) C.P. Bopanna 57, 4. Latest News (1) Suraj Narredu 55, 5. N R I Flame (7) Afroz Khan 53.5, 6. Moka (6) jitendra Singh 53, 7. Snow Castle (2) B.R. Kumar 51.5, 8. Agilis (3) Surya Prakash 50.5 and 9. Smarty (4) G. Naresh 50.5.

1. DIGGER, 2. LOCH STELLA, 3. LATEST NEWS.

4. ZOOM ZOOM PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 75 & above (Cat. I), 3-45: 1. Be Sure (3) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Prospero (1) Gaurav Singh 59.5, 3. Highly Acclaimed (2) Surya Prakash 58.5, 4. Wave Rider (5) Abhay Singh 55, 5. That's My Class (4) Suraj Narredu 54 and 6. Versallies (6) Akshay Kumar 52.5.

1. VERSALLIES, 2. THAT'S MY CLASS.

5. BANARSILAL GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4-15: 1. Havelock Cruise (2) A. Imran 60, 2. Miss Marvellous (7) Asshad Asbar 59, 3. Lockhart (6) Afroz Khan 58.5, 4. No Compromise (5) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 5. Star Of Tiara (1) Suraj Narredu 56, 6. Brave Warrior (3) Gaurav Singh 53.5 and 7. Francis Bacon (4) Ajeeth Kumar 53.

1. NO COMPROMISE, 2. STAR OF TIARA, 3. FRANCIS BACON.

6. MING DYNASTY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4-45: 1. Meka's (1) R. Ajinkya 60.5, 2. Miss Lily (3) Surya Prakash 58, 3. Dunkirk (4) Akshay Kumar 57.5. 4. Ashka Ashka Ashka (8) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 5. La Mer (7) Suraj Narredu 56, 6. Gorgeous Lady (5) Rafique Sk. 53.5, 7. Delphina (2) Gaurav Singh 52.5 and 8. Sublime (6) Gaddam 50.

1. ASHKA ASHKA ASHKA, 2. LA MER, 3. DUNKIRK.

Day's best: NO COMPROMISE.

Double: LIGHTNING FIN — VERSALLIES.

jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4,

5 & 6; Tla: all races.