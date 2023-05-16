Verrocchio, Splendido, Fast Pace, Julio, Anzac Pipernal and Bruce Almighty impress

May 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Verrocchio, Splendido, Fast Pace, Julio, Anzac Pipernal and Bruce Almighty impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 16).

Inner sand:

1000m: Northern Quest (Rayan), Superhero (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Southern Force (Rayan), Schefenberg (rb) 1-8, 600/41.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Je Ne Sais Quoi (Arshad), General Patton (B. Paswan) 1-10, 600/39.5. They finished level. Tripitaka (A. Ramu) 1-8, 600/40.5. Moved well.

1400m: White Roses (P. Trevor) 1-34.5, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. A good display.

Outer sand:

600m: Agera (R. Pradeep) 44. Strode out well. Bellator (rb) 45.5. Easy. Macron (R. Pradeep) 43.5. In fine shape. Tough Cookie (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Moved freely. Riveting (rb) 43.5. In fine trim. Phoebe (rb) 44.5. Strode out well. Blue Dali (rb) 45. Moved freely. Serai (Vishal B), Rule Of Law (Aliyar) 43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Treasure Chest (A. Imran) 44. Extended.

1000m: Bruce Almighty (rb), Magnus (Rayan) 1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Cat Whiskers (Vishal B), Lightning Flame (rb) 1-15, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Roman Spirit (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/44. Worked well. Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Del Pico (Rozario), Tignanello (Saqlain) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. They moved impressively. Julio (P. Trevor) 1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Anzac Pipernal (A. Imran) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Amazing Attraction (Akshay K), Tehani (P. Trevor) 1-13.5, 600/43. They pleased.

1200m: Silver Canyon (Shreyas) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-1-14, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Easy. Isabelle (A. Ramu), Samachar (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. They moved on the bit. Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Indian Sniper (Deepak S), Australia (P.S. Chouhan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Fast Pace (Ajeet K) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Serdar (Vishal B), Southern Dynasty (Saba) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished level. Splendido (Shinde) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.

1400m: Adjustment (Saqlain) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Snowpiercer (P. Trevor), Double Scotch (Akshay K) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Crimson Star (Vivek), Pazel (Chetan K) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished four lengths aehad. Clifford (Zervan), Venus (Likith) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Striking Eyes (rb), Cadmus (Saqlain) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 47.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sea Blush (rb), Walk The Chalk (Abhay S), Burst Of Blaze (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43.5. First named impressed. By The Book (Vishal B), Mars (Arul) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished eight lengths ahead. The Omega Man (Asgar), Chiraag (Tousif K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Immortal Beauty (Yash), Fearless Joey (Shinde) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former showed out. Appsara (Prabhakaran), Good Tip (Kiran N) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished three lengths ahead. Moonshot (K. Bhagat), Zaza (N.S. Parmar) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43. They jumped out well. Dallas Drifter (Hasib), Mazal Tov (Indrajeet) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Shadow Of The Moon (Akshay K), Detective (Deepak S) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Verrocchio (P. Trevor), Brilliant Star (P.S. Chouhan) 1-17.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former put up a pleasing display. Peridot (Salman K), Doresaani (A. Ramu) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 48. Former finished well ahead. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 1-27, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out well. Ashwa Magadheera (Yash), Star Glory (Shinde) 1-28, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Born King (Saqlain), Excellent Ray (Shinde) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Red Falcon (A. Ramu), Tankinika (Rozario) 1-29, (1,200-600) 46.5. Latter dropped the rider near winning post. Last Wish (Indrajeet), Michigan Melody (Harish) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Kensington Court (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Jumped out smartly. Anne Boleyn (D. Patel), Seeking The Stars (Ashok) 1-27, (1,200-600) 39. They took a good jump and finished level. Burmese (Yash), Long Lease (Shinde) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ozark (Salman K), Desert Dragon (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Lone Ranger (Akram), Knight Defensor (Saqlain) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 43. They jumped out well. Crown Consort (Yash), Crown Witness (Shinde) 1-19.5, 600/40. Former showed out. Anadale (A. Ramu), Emma (B. Nayak) 1-31, (1,200-600) 45. They took a good jump and finished together. Opus One (B. Nayak), Alice Blue (A. Ramu) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. They jumped out smartly.