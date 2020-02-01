Valegro should make amends

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s ward Valegro, who ran second in his last start, should make amends in the Ebco Livsmart Million, the feature event of Saturday’s (Feb. 1) evening races to be held here at the Mahalaxmi race course.

Rails will be placed 3 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 6 metres wide from 1000m upto the winning post.

1. KINGFISHER MAX MILLION (1,800m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 4.30 p.m.: 1. Thunderclap (4) S. John 59, 2. Star For You (3) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 3. Saddle The Wind (12) Kaviraj 57, 4. Tasman (1) Sandesh 56.5, 5. Tenacious (7) Trevor 56.5, 6. Walk The Talk (8) A. Imran Khan 56.5, 7. Cupido (9) Srinath 56, 8. His Master’s Vice (6) Nirmal 53, 9. Chezza (2) Merchant 52, 10. Mr. Honey (10) T.S. Jodha 51.5, 11. Sweeping Move (11) Bhawani 51.5 and 12. Big Ben (5) Parmar 50.5.

1. TENACIOUS, 2. TASMAN, 3. CUPIDO

2. MAHALAKSHMI MILLION (2,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5.00: 1. Golden Era (4) Sandesh 59, 2. Fleur De Lys (6) A. Imran Khan 57.5, 3. Gdansk (1) J. Chinoy 57.5, 4. Eagleinthesky (5) C.D. Hayes 56.5, 5. Play Safe (2) O’Donoghue 56.5, 6. Moriseiki (7) Trevor 54 and 7. Goshawk (3) Parmar 53.

1. MORISEIKI, 2. EAGLEINTHESKY

3. GATEWAY OF INDIA MILLION (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.30: 1. Noble Heir (4) Sandesh 60, 2. Power Of Thor (13) Kaviraj 58.5, 3. Bait And Switch (10) Trevor 58, 4. Fanfare (6) C.S. Jodha 58, 5. Zanzibaar (1) T.S. Jodha 57.5, 6. Conscience (7) S. Kamble 57, 7. Allauddin Khilji (12) Dhanu S. Deora 56, 8. Lion King (3) Srinath 56, 9. Guarnerius (5) to be declared later 55.5, 10. Gold Medalist (9) Dashrath 54, 11. It’s a Deal (8) Merchant 52.5, 12. Memorable Eyes (11) Imran Chisty 52.5 and 13. One For The Glory (2) Zervan 52.

1. BAIT AND SWITCH, 2. NOBLE HEIR, 3. FANFARE

4. PELICAN MILLION (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 6.00: 1. Ashwa Chintz (1) Merchant 56, 2. Endeavour (6) Trevor 56, 3. Excelerator (7) Parmar 56, 4. Market King (5) Nicky Mackay 56, 5. Monarch (4) Suraj Narredu 56, 6. Candescent Star (14) Zeeshan 54.5, 7. Farahnaaz (8) Zervan 54.5, 8. Finalist (3) J. Chinoy 54.5, 9. Lady Lanette (withdrawn), 10. Lifetime (11) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 11. Sky Fall (10) David Egan 54.5, 12. Spring Grove (2) Sandesh 54.5, 13. Treasure Hunt (12) C.D. Hayes 54.5 and 14. Zenith (13) Bhawani 54.5.

1. SPRING GROVE, 2. ENDEAVOUR, 3. FINALIST

5. EBCO LIVSMART MILLION (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 6.30: 1. Valegro (5) Leigh Roche 59, 2. Eyes For You (4) Parmar 56.5, 3. Star Appearance (7) David Egan 55.5, 4. Malwa (1) Trevor 54.5, 5. Questionable (3) C.S. Jodha 52.5, 6. Pablo (9) Sandesh 51.5, 7. Majestic Warrior (6) Kaviraj 50.5, 8. Kariega (8) Nazil 49 and 9. Rainbow Trout (2) Peter 49.

1. VALEGRO, 2. KARIEGA, 3. STAR APPEARANCE

6. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA MILLION (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7.00: 1. Safdar (7) Dhanu S. Deora 62, 2. Odessa (11) Peter 61.5, 3. Thomas Hardy (14) Sandesh 61.5, 4. Jetfire (8) Parmar 61, 5. Run Forrest Run (2) Srinath 61, 6. Steppenwolf (3) Nazil 61, 7. Shivalik Queen (12) Merchant 60, 8. Ustad Pedro (10) Zervan 59.5, 9. Articulate (4) A. Imran Khan 58, 10. Angels Harmony (1) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 11. Antarctica (5) Bhawani 57.5, 12. Mount Olympus (9) J. Chinoy 55.5, 13. Ame (6) Pranil 54.5 and 14. Red Carnation (13) Kaviraj 54.5.

1. SHIVALIK QUEEN, 2. THOMAS HARDY, 3. STEPPENWOLF

7. KINGFISHER ULTRA SUNDOWNER MILLION (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 7.30: 1. Mikayla’s Pride (5) A. Imran Khan 59, 2. Seniority (12) Zervan 59, 3. Brilliant Gold (7) Nicky Mackay 58.5, 4. Shapath (11) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 5. Dilbar (13) Ayyar 57, 6. Blazing Bay (1) O’Donoghue 56.5, 7. Princess Scarlet (4) Imran Chisty 56, 8. Galloping Star (8) Aniket 55.5, 9. Golden Steal (6) David Egan 55.5, 10. Northern Singer (3) Kaviraj 55.5, 11. Gold Member (10) Nirmal 55, 12. Adams Beginning (2) Santosh 54.5, 13. On Va Danser (14) J. Chinoy 54.5 and 14. Principessa (9) Dashrath 51.5.

1. BLAZING BAY, 2. MIKAYLA’S PRIDE, 3. DILBAR

Day’s Best: VALEGRO

Double: MORISEIKI – BAIT AND SWITCH

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4,5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Exacta Win races: All races.

Exacta Place races: 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.