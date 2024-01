Vafadar, Stormy Ocean and Joon please

January 17, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Vafadar, Stormy Ocean and Joon pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday Morning (Jan. 17).

Inner sand:

1000m: Disruptor (S. Shareef) 1-9.5, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Obsidian (B. Paswan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Amazing Ruler (Surya), Silver Strike (Saddam H) 45. They finished together.

1000m: Joon (Darshan) 1-14, 600/43. Shaped well.

1200m: Breeze Bluster (rb), Gismo (Vivek) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former impressed while the latter extended and finished level. Vafadar (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Stormy Ocean (I. Chisty) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1400m: Victoria Doresaani (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 55.5. Eased up.