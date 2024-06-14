GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vafadar, Neziah, Vyasa, Crimson Flame and Densetsu please

Published - June 14, 2024 06:09 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Vafadar, Neziah, Vyasa, Crimson Flame and Densetsu pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 14)

Inner sand: 1000m: De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-7, 600/39. Moved impressively. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-8, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Krystallos (Indrajeet) 1-8.5, 600/41. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand: 600m: Alexandria (rb) 46. Easy. Monterio (S. John) 44.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Densetsu (S.J. Moulin) 1-15, 600/43. Pleased. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Zebula (S.J. Moulin), Santorius (Ritesh) 1-15, 600/42.5. They strode out well. Crimson Flame (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/44. Moved fluently. Neziah (Hindu S) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Yukan (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Jersey King (Tousif), Anzac Pipernal (Mark) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. They shaped well. Imperial Blue (Rozario), Tignanello (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Sierra Dela Plata (Ritesh) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Worked well.

1400m: Corinthian (P. Trevor) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine condition. Vafadar (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display.

