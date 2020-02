Vachan claims the Madras Gold Vase

Vachan (Jagadeesh up) won the Madras Gold Vase, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Feb. 8). The winner is owned by Mrs. Namrataa Rakesh & Mr. Ujash Mahendra Patel and trained by Rakesh.

1. MENAMBAKKAM PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: SWISS AGATTA (Srinath) 1, Sifan (Umesh) 2, Roses In My Dreams (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Glorious Asset (Yash) 4. 3-1/4, nk and 3-1/2. 1m, 54.44s. ₹12 (w), 7 and 9 (p), SHP: 7, FP: 60, Q: 37, Tla: 154. Favourite: Swiss Agatta. Owners: M/s. Sshaawn Horses & Sports Pvt.Ltd. Trainer: Vishesh.

2. ASTRAL FLASH PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 6-y-o & above rated 20 to 45: RAFAELE (Umesh) 1, Parrys Glory (P. Surya) 2, Phoebe Buffay (Md. Asif Khan) 3 and Steve Mcqueen (Azfar Syeed) 4. 3/4, nose and 2. 1m, 12.13s. ₹13 (w), 24, 24 and 12 (p), SHP: 134, FP: 96, Q: 78, Tla: 2,103. Favourite: Splendid Splasher. Owner: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. ASTRAL FLASH PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 6-y-o & above rated 20 to 45: FATBOYSLIM (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Atacama (Zervan) 2, Orange Pekoe (S. Shareef) 3 and Amazing Star (Farhan) 4. 1/2, 1 and 2-1/2. 1m, 13.27s. ₹85 (w), 8, 8 and 6 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 192, Q: 110, Tla: 926. Favourite: Supreme Commander. Owners: Mr. R.R. Prasad, Mr. M. Pushparaj, Mr. R. Prabu & Mr. V. Sathish Kumar. Trainer: R. Karthik.

4. JUSTICE CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: BOOMS LANG (Antony Raj) 1, Nazariya (R.N. Darshan) 2, Royal Rules (Yash) 3 and Star Ranking (A. Imran) 4. Not run: Ganton. 3/4, nk and 2-1/4. 1-39.12s. ₹47 (w), 12, 9 and 9 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 228, Q: 59, Tla: 1,648 (c/o). Favourite: Mighty Princess. Owners: Mr. V.S. Muralidhar, Mr. K. Shashabindu Das & Dr. C. Ramesh Babu. Trainer: Mandanna.

5. SOUTH INDIA STAYERS TRIAL STAKES (2,400m), 4-y-o & above: COSMOC (Antony Raj) 1, My Opinion (A. Imran) 2, Cavarozzi (Umesh) 3 and Hebron (Yash) 4. 4, 9 and 3-1/4. 2m, 32.82s. ₹6 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 24, FP; 12, Q: 5, Tla: 52. Favourite: Cosmos. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer Darius.

6. MADRAS GOLD VASE (1,400m) 3-y-o only (Terms): VACHAN (Jagadeesh) 1, Portstewart (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Imperial Empress (Umesh) 3 and Lordship (Brisson) 4. Nk, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 24.58s. ₹36 (w), 7, 9 and 7 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 229, Q: 113, Tla: 360. Favourite: Handsome. Owners: Mrs. Namrataa Rakesh & Mr. Ujash Mahendra Patel. Trainer: Rakesh.

7. TOKYO PLATE (1,200m), rated 0 to 25: AZZARO (Umesh) 1, Short Skirt Flirt (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Kasi Masi (Janardhan P) 3 and Heavenly Blue (Iltaf Hussain) 4. 3, 3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 14.16s. ₹21 (w), 16, 12 and 100 (p), SHP: 41, FP: 52, Q: 50, Tla: 3,920. Favourite: Heavenly Blue. Owner: Mrs. Nazia Khan. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

Jkt: ₹41,907 (one tkt.), Runner-up: 5,987 (three tkts.), Mini jkt: 3,740 (five tkts.), Tr (i): 3,452 (four tkts.) (ii): 562 (49 tkts.).