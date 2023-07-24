ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimate Striker, Striking Memory, Aldgate, Nyaya, The Sovereign Orb and Angeles shine

July 24, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ultimate Striker, Striking Memory, Aldgate, Nyaya, The Sovereign Orb and Angeles shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 24).

Inner sand:

1000m: Michigan Melody (Indrajeet) 1-3.5, 600/37.5. A fine display.

Grass:

1200m: Infinite Spirit (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Sekhmet (Arvind K) 43. Worked well. Chandrakanta (Arvind K) 45. Easy. Emeraldo (Arvind K) 43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Angeles (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Aldgate (Antony) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Moved attractively. Silkwood (A. Ramu) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46.5. Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Nyaya (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Strode out well.

1400m: Ultimate Striker (Shinde), Striking Memory (Shreyas) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. They put up a fine display. Bellator (Aliyar) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Impressed. Zuri (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. The Sovereign Orb ( Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Pleased. Ebotse (Antony) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well.

1600m: Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit.

