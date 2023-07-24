HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ultimate Striker, Striking Memory, Aldgate, Nyaya, The Sovereign Orb and Angeles shine

July 24, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ultimate Striker, Striking Memory, Aldgate, Nyaya, The Sovereign Orb and Angeles shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 24).

Inner sand:

1000m: Michigan Melody (Indrajeet) 1-3.5, 600/37.5. A fine display.

Grass:

1200m: Infinite Spirit (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Sekhmet (Arvind K) 43. Worked well. Chandrakanta (Arvind K) 45. Easy. Emeraldo (Arvind K) 43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Angeles (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Aldgate (Antony) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Moved attractively. Silkwood (A. Ramu) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46.5. Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Nyaya (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Strode out well.

1400m: Ultimate Striker (Shinde), Striking Memory (Shreyas) 1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. They put up a fine display. Bellator (Aliyar) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Impressed. Zuri (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. The Sovereign Orb ( Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Pleased. Ebotse (Antony) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well.

1600m: Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.