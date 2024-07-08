GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uday Eswaran elected interim chairman of Bangalore Turf Club

Published - July 08, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Sports Bureau

K. Uday Eswaran was elected as the interim chairman of the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) at a meeting convened on the club premises on Monday evening.

Following the resignation of the six-member incumbent board, including chairman Arvind Raghavan, the Government nominee, L.K. Atheeq (Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), Government of Karnataka), asked Messrs Eswaran, Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs, K.A. Jagdish, and Dr. Ranganath to form the interim committee.

Mr. Eswaran, who was then nominated to chair the meeting, along with the other three members and two Government nominees, including Mr. Atheeq, accepted the resignations of Mr. Raghavan and others and thanked them for their services to the club.

Mr. Atheeq considered to give the club the licence within the next few days to continue racing activities, while Mr. Eswaran, who has been a past chairman of the BTC and the Turf Authorities of India, said the next meeting of the board will be convened on July 15 to take stock of the situation and decide on the further course of action.

