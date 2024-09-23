Uchchaihshravas primed to complete hat-trick

The three-year-old colt Uchchaihshravas, who has won two races in his last two starts, may score a hat-trick in the K. Srinivas Reddy Memorial Cup, the main event of Monday’s (Sept. 23) races.

1. LADY IN LACE PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45, 1.55 p.m.: 1. Fortunatus (5) Kuldeep Jr. 61, 2. Silver Lining (6) Shivansh 58.5, 3. Star Medal (1) R.S. Jodha 58, 4. Ambitious Star (7) Md. Ekram 57.5, 5. Assured Success (8) Ajay K 56.5, 6. Federer (4) P. Ajeeth K 55, 7. Star Cruise (3) Surya Prakash 50.5 and 8. Taaliyah (2) Abhay Singh 50.

1. FORTUNATUS, 2. SILVER LINING, 3. FEDERER

2. NALGONDA PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 2.30: 1. Bellingham (8) Akshay K 56, 2. Blazing Saddle (3) P. Sai K 56, 3. Furious Strides (5) Surya Prakash 56, 4. Rolls Royce (2) R.S. Jodha 56, 5. Secret Option (6) Shivansh 56, 6. Varaneek Gold (1) Kuldeep Sr. 56, 7. Dream To Fly (7) Md. Ismail 54.5 and 8. Newfound Glory (4) Santosh Raj 54.5.

1. BELLINGHAM, 2. NEWFOUND GLORY, 3. ROLLS ROYCE

3. TAJ MAHAL PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.05: 1. Sangreal (7) P. Sai K 60, 2. Divine Connection (3) R.S. Jodha 59, 3. Shadow Fax (2) Kuldeep Sr. 59, 4. Happy Soul (1) Surya Prakash 58, 5. Santa Barbara (4) Md. Ekram 57, 6. Calista Girl (5) Gaurav 56, 7. Bold Beauty (8) Santosh Raj 54.5 and 8. Red Snaper (6) P. Ajeeth K 54.5.

1. SANTA BARBARA, 2. DIVINE CONNECTION, 3. SHADOW FAX

4. MAJOR GENERAL NAWAB KHUSRU JUNG BAHADUR MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.40: 1. Hoping Star (3) Mohit Singh 61, 2. Splendour On Grass (8) Santosh Raj 60, 3. Mirzeta (4) M. Mark 59, 4. Fatuma (9) Surya Prakash 58, 5. Ariette (2) Akshay K 57, 6. Challenger (5) Md. Ekram 56, 7. Golden Inzio (6) Ajay K 55.5, 8. Lights On (1) R.S. Jodha 52 and 9. Vital Sign (7) Abhay Singh 51.5.

1. ARIETTE, 2. CHALLENGER, 3. GOLDEN INZIO

5. K. SRINIVAS REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.15: 1. Encore (4) Md. Ekram 60, 2. Decoy (6) B.R. Kumar 58.5, 3. Sun Dancer (7) Likith Appu 57.5, 4. Imperia (1) P. Ajeeth K 57, 5. Rival (2) Ajay K 56.5, 6. Briar Ridge (5) Surya Prakash 55.5, 7. Oliver’s Mount (8) Akshay K 55 and 8. Uchchaihshravas (3) Suraj Narredu 54.5.

1. UCHCHAIHSHRAVAS, 2. ENCORE, 3. DECOY

6. GIMCRACK PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o and upward, rated up to 25 (Cat. III), 4.50: 1. Anemoi (10) Akshay K 60, 2. London Bell (9) Md. Ekram 60, 3. Master Touch (5) Mukesh 60, 4. Definite (4) P. Ajeeth K 59.5, 5. Shubhrak (2) Deepak Singh 59.5, 6. Magical Power (3) Kuldeep Jr. 57, 7. Battle On (6) Santosh Raj 56, 8. Fortune Art (8) G. Naresh 54.5, 9. Pair Of Wings (1) Mohit Singh 52.5 and 10. Politics (7) Arjun 50.

1. ANEMOI, 2. LONDON BELL, 3. MASTER TOUCH

Day’s Best: BELLINGHAM

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.