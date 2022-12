December 27, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Mumbai:

Tyrone Black shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 27) morning.

Outer sand:

600m: Perhaps (Nazil) 41. Easy. Monarchy (Nazil) 39. Moved freely.

800m: 2/y/o Glacier (Neeraj), Executive Decision (Ranjane) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Django (rb) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently.

1000m: Fairmont (Zervan) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Tyrone Black (S. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well.