An all time high record was set on the second day of the auction sale of two-year-old bloodstock organised by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) here at Mahalakshmi race course on February 3 and 4.

A bay colt from Poonawalla Exhilaration Stud Pvt Ltd was purchased for a whopping price of ₹ 41,50,000 (excluding GST) by Mr. Champaklal Zaveri. This has broken the record far horses sold in the parade ring under the hammer in India.

Mr. Zavaray Poonawalla, Breeder and also the Chairman of RWITC told The Hindu, that “I am ecstatic about it and if you ask me why, firstly it is India’s record secondly I have broken many records like exporting the first horse who won abroad and exporting best race horses which have gone abroad. This Auction Sale was a baby that I took upon my shoulders to create an auction which would be clean, fair and equitable to the buyer and the seller and ensure a transparent bidding. It’s been a successful auction and I think it change the whole perception of buying and selling horses in India.”

“After going through the Auction Sale catalogue myself and my trainer S.S. Shah who trained my horses for last 50 years found this (Excellent Art/Sweeping Star) colt was the best horse among the whole lot come for the auction sale. Around 8 or 9 people were bidding for this horse but finally I won this bid.” said the buyer Mr. Champaklal Zaveri who is a racehorse owner for more than 50 years.

Mr. Geoffrey Nagpal, Chairman, Stewards of RWITC, said “there were decent horses on offer this year's sale and has been reflected in the prices bid. Good to see owner Champakla Zaveri and trainer S.S. Shah one of the oldest owner and trainer duo to by the sales topper.”

The got-abroad colt which was sold in the ring today was (Power – Sapphrine) from the Yerawada Stud & Agricultural Farm, who fetched the second highest price of ₹28 lakh.

In all 44 lots were paraded in the ring, 16 were sold for the total of ₹ 2,88,50,000 averaging 18 lakhs per lot and 28 lots were bought in.

On the first day of the sale Monday (Feb.3) the highest bid was a colt by Roderic O' Connor out of Lombardia also from the Poonawalla Stud Farms was purchased by Mrs. Mehroo B. Dubash for rs. 32 lakh.

