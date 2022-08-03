Races

Two race days cancelled at Bengaluru

Racing Correspondent BENGALURU August 03, 2022 18:36 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 18:36 IST

The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to cancel the Thursday (August 4) and Friday (August 5) race days due to heavy rain, rendering the underfoot conditions of the racetrack not conducive for racing.

However, the Bangalore Summer Million and Governor’s Cup have been postponed to Thursday (August 11) and Friday (August 12) respectively.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Further, it was resolved to frame a third extra day to be run on Thursday (August 18) and fourth extra day to be run on Friday (August 19).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
horse racing
Bangalore
Karnataka
weather
weather news
rains
Read more...