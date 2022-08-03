Two race days cancelled at Bengaluru

August 03, 2022 18:36 IST

The Stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to cancel the Thursday (August 4) and Friday (August 5) race days due to heavy rain, rendering the underfoot conditions of the racetrack not conducive for racing.

However, the Bangalore Summer Million and Governor’s Cup have been postponed to Thursday (August 11) and Friday (August 12) respectively.

Further, it was resolved to frame a third extra day to be run on Thursday (August 18) and fourth extra day to be run on Friday (August 19).