The stewards of the Bangalore Turf Club have decided to postpone the 17th day race scheduled to be held on Saturday (Jan. 8) to Tuesday (Jan. 11), and the 18th day race from Saturday (Jan. 15) to Tuesday (Jan. 18).
Two days of Bengaluru races postponed
BENGALURU:,
January 05, 2022 19:07 IST
