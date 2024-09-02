Turn And Burn, Miss American Pie, Dufy and Purple Martini show out 

Turn And Burn, Miss American Pie, Dufy and Purple Martini showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 2) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Star Romance (Prasad) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Yarmouth (app) 54, 600/39. Pressed. Baklava (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Dream Seller (Trainer) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Redifined (Sandesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Royal Mysore (Shamaz) 56, 600/42. Easy. House Of Lords (Saba) 54, 600/39. Worked freely. Northern Singer (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Worked well. Credence (rb) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. King Marco (Saba) 53, 600/40. Urged. Prince Igor (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Superimpose (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Yawar (Saba) 58, 600/43. Pushed. Baleno (Bhawani), Daianne (Gore) 52, 600/39. They were urged and ended level. Star Of Asia (Saba) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Alaricus (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Pressed. Regal Command (app) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Coin Empress (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Zacapa (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy. New Yorker (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Should make amends.

1000m: Sands Of Dubai (Santosh), Pataudi (Sandesh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Yuletide (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Pushed. Battista (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Come September (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. Moved attractively. Dufy (Nazil) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well. Leo The Lion (Saba) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Urged. Dancing Star (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Lord And Master (Pranil) 1-12, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-25, 600/43. Moved fluently. Turn And Burn (Ranjane) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Cinderella’s Dream (Merchant), Sim Sim (Gore) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Serrano (Parmar), Decacorn (Dhebe) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Walter (Trainer) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Market King (Neeraj) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Shaped well. Goomah (T.S. Jodha), Marlboro Man (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former started six lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Doctor Dolly (Sandesh) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Pleased.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Affluence (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40. Moved well. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim), Regoli (Saba) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former jumped out well and finished a distance ahead. Opus Dei (Mansoor), Stalin (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Axlrod (Vinod), Cascade (app) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former easily finished a length ahead. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-3, 800/48, 600/35. Impressed. Phenom (Kishor), Ready To Rumble (Dhebe) and Howlin Wolf (Ranjane) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Phenom easily finished six lengths ahead. Purple Martini (app), Connexion (Gore) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Goodfellow (Shahrukh), Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Just Reward (Saba) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Stretched. Timeless Vision (Nirmal), Windborne (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead.

