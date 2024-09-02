GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Turn And Burn, Miss American Pie, Dufy and Purple Martini show out 

Published - September 02, 2024 06:18 pm IST - PUNE:

Turn And Burn, Miss American Pie, Dufy and Purple Martini showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 2) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Star Romance (Prasad) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Yarmouth (app) 54, 600/39. Pressed. Baklava (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Dream Seller (Trainer) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Redifined (Sandesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Royal Mysore (Shamaz) 56, 600/42. Easy. House Of Lords (Saba) 54, 600/39. Worked freely. Northern Singer (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Worked well. Credence (rb) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. King Marco (Saba) 53, 600/40. Urged. Prince Igor (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Superimpose (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Yawar (Saba) 58, 600/43. Pushed. Baleno (Bhawani), Daianne (Gore) 52, 600/39. They were urged and ended level. Star Of Asia (Saba) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Alaricus (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Pressed. Regal Command (app) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Coin Empress (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Zacapa (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy. New Yorker (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Should make amends.

1000m: Sands Of Dubai (Santosh), Pataudi (Sandesh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Yuletide (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Pushed. Battista (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Come September (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. Moved attractively. Dufy (Nazil) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well. Leo The Lion (Saba) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Urged. Dancing Star (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Lord And Master (Pranil) 1-12, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-25, 600/43. Moved fluently. Turn And Burn (Ranjane) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Cinderella’s Dream (Merchant), Sim Sim (Gore) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Serrano (Parmar), Decacorn (Dhebe) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Walter (Trainer) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Market King (Neeraj) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Shaped well. Goomah (T.S. Jodha), Marlboro Man (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former started six lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Doctor Dolly (Sandesh) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Pleased.

Gate practice — sand track:

1000m: Affluence (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40. Moved well. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim), Regoli (Saba) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former jumped out well and finished a distance ahead. Opus Dei (Mansoor), Stalin (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Axlrod (Vinod), Cascade (app) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Former easily finished a length ahead. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-3, 800/48, 600/35. Impressed. Phenom (Kishor), Ready To Rumble (Dhebe) and Howlin Wolf (Ranjane) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Phenom easily finished six lengths ahead. Purple Martini (app), Connexion (Gore) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Goodfellow (Shahrukh), Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Just Reward (Saba) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Stretched. Timeless Vision (Nirmal), Windborne (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead.

