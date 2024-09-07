ADVERTISEMENT

Turn And Burn, Decacorn, Cache and Sands Of Dubai caught the eye

Published - September 07, 2024 10:11 pm IST - Pune:

Pune: Turn And Burn, Decacorn, Cache and Sands Of Dubai caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 7) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track:

800m: Falsetto (Neeraj) 55, 600/40. Easy. Comaneci (rb) 51, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Chardikala (Bhawani), Alexandria (I. Shaikh) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Talking Point (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Urged. King Marco (Saba) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Turn And Burn (Ranjane) 49, 600/37. Impressed. Fontana (Trainer) 57, 600/42. Easy. Just Reward (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Pressed. Doctor Dolly (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Easy. Break Point (Ajinkya), Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 55, 600/41. They were easy. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Urged. Zuccaro (Saqlain) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Juliette (Bhawani) 57, 600/42. Easy. Brego (T.S. Jodha), Scaramouche (P. Vinod) 54, 600/40. Former superior. Baleno (Bhawani) 57, 600/42. Easy. Supernatural (Kirtish) 57, 600/42. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Highground (Santosh), Continental Drift (H.M. Akshay) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Former was one length better. Decacorn (Dhebe), Fortunate Son (Parmar) 1-5, 800/49, 600/37. Former finished three lengths ahead. Treat (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Miss Magic (rb) 1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Yuletide (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Chopin (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Bugatti (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Otello (rb) 1-7, 80/54, 600/41. Urged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Cache (Vivek G) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Shaped well. Winter Agenda (Kamble), Thrill Of Brazil (Nirmal) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Psychic Star (Saqlain) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed in the last part.

1400m: El Greco (Trainer) 1-35, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha), Serengeti (Nirmal) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Villanelle (Vivek G), Celestial (Kirtish) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1600m: Seeking Alpha (Vivek G), Doron (Saqlain) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 80/53, 600/41. Former started and finished three lengths ahead. Uzi (Neeraj), Gangster (P. Vinod) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1800m: Sands Of Dubai (Kamble), Multiverse (Nirmal) 2-10, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US