Turn And Burn, Decacorn, Cache and Sands Of Dubai caught the eye

Published - September 07, 2024 10:11 pm IST - Pune:

Pune: Turn And Burn, Decacorn, Cache and Sands Of Dubai caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Sept. 7) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Falsetto (Neeraj) 55, 600/40. Easy. Comaneci (rb) 51, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Chardikala (Bhawani), Alexandria (I. Shaikh) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Talking Point (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Urged. King Marco (Saba) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Turn And Burn (Ranjane) 49, 600/37. Impressed. Fontana (Trainer) 57, 600/42. Easy. Just Reward (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Pressed. Doctor Dolly (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Easy. Break Point (Ajinkya), Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 55, 600/41. They were easy. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Urged. Zuccaro (Saqlain) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Juliette (Bhawani) 57, 600/42. Easy. Brego (T.S. Jodha), Scaramouche (P. Vinod) 54, 600/40. Former superior. Baleno (Bhawani) 57, 600/42. Easy. Supernatural (Kirtish) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Highground (Santosh), Continental Drift (H.M. Akshay) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Former was one length better. Decacorn (Dhebe), Fortunate Son (Parmar) 1-5, 800/49, 600/37. Former finished three lengths ahead. Treat (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Miss Magic (rb) 1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Yuletide (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Chopin (Kirtish) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Bugatti (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Otello (rb) 1-7, 80/54, 600/41. Urged.

1200m: Cache (Vivek G) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Shaped well. Winter Agenda (Kamble), Thrill Of Brazil (Nirmal) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Psychic Star (Saqlain) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed in the last part.

1400m: El Greco (Trainer) 1-35, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha), Serengeti (Nirmal) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Villanelle (Vivek G), Celestial (Kirtish) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1600m: Seeking Alpha (Vivek G), Doron (Saqlain) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 80/53, 600/41. Former started and finished three lengths ahead. Uzi (Neeraj), Gangster (P. Vinod) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1800m: Sands Of Dubai (Kamble), Multiverse (Nirmal) 2-10, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead.

