Races

Turmeric Tower and Rue St Honore catch the eye

Turmeric Tower and Rue St Honore caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Rue St Honore (Nazil) 37. Pleased.

800m: Django (Zervan) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Victorious Sermon (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Victory Chant (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Prinia (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Good. Turmeric Tower (M. Alam) 49, 600/37. Should make amends. Northern Singer (M. Alam) 52, 600/40. Worked well.

1000m: Time (Nazil), Gaugain (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Gimme (rb), Magic In The Wind (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They finished level. Baba (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Urged.

1600m: Exemplify (Nirmal) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Moved well.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2022 5:57:10 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/turmeric-tower-and-rue-st-honore-catch-the-eye/article65890188.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY