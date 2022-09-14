Turmeric Tower and Rue St Honore catch the eye
Turmeric Tower and Rue St Honore caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 14) morning.
Inner sand:
600m: Rue St Honore (Nazil) 37. Pleased.
800m: Django (Zervan) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Victorious Sermon (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Victory Chant (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Prinia (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Good. Turmeric Tower (M. Alam) 49, 600/37. Should make amends. Northern Singer (M. Alam) 52, 600/40. Worked well.
1000m: Time (Nazil), Gaugain (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Gimme (rb), Magic In The Wind (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They finished level. Baba (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Urged.
1600m: Exemplify (Nirmal) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Moved well.