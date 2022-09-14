Turmeric Tower and Rue St Honore catch the eye

September 14, 2022 17:54 IST

Turmeric Tower and Rue St Honore caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Rue St Honore (Nazil) 37. Pleased.

800m: Django (Zervan) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Birkin Blower (Nazil) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Victorious Sermon (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Victory Chant (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Prinia (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Good. Turmeric Tower (M. Alam) 49, 600/37. Should make amends. Northern Singer (M. Alam) 52, 600/40. Worked well.

1000m: Time (Nazil), Gaugain (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Gimme (rb), Magic In The Wind (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They finished level. Baba (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Urged.

1600m: Exemplify (Nirmal) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Moved well.