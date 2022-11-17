Turf Melody, Gallantry, Esteva, Ziana and Suparakiga shine

November 17, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Turf Melody, Gallantry, Esteva, Ziana and Suparakiga shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 17).

Outer sand: 600m: The Awakening (Yash Narredu) 44. Easy. Hawk Of The Wind (M. Bhaskar) 43.5. Niggled.

800m: Ignorance Is Bliss (rb), Proud (rb) 59, 600/43. Former finished two lengths in front. Eagle Bluff (rb), Ayur Shakti (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Shez R Star (rb), Musanda (rb) 59.5, 600/44. They were urged, latter finished five lengths in front. Kay Star (rb), Ready Player One (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Turf Melody (Yash Narredu), Gallantry (M. Bhaskar) 54, 600/41.5. They are in fine trim. Sparkling And Shine (rb), Made In Heaven (rb) 1-3, 600/47. Vinamrao (rb), Felix (Indrajeet Kumar) 58.5, 600/44. They finished together. Spectacle (Yash Narredu), Immoral Love (M. Bhaskar) 1-3, 600/47.5.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Mercedes) (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45. They finished level. Perfect Blend (Manikandan), a 2-y-o (Be Safe - Zvonareave) (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They worked well. Swarga (A.M. Alam), Larado (P. Sai Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. They are in good shape. Supreme Runner (M. Bhaskar), Walking Brave (Mudassar) 1-10, 800/57, 600/43.5. They moved neck and neck and finished level. A 2-y-o (Dali - Malakeye Ziba) (S. Kamble), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Looming) (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely.

Inner sand: 600m: Grey Twilight (rb) 45. Easy. Daiyamondo (rb) 47. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 41. Speedy. Ruach (rb), Fortune Chakram (S. Imran) 43.5. Victory Walk (rb) 45. Stern Maiden (K.V. Baskar) 42.5. Hebron (rb) 41. Fit.

800m: Namak Halaal (Manikandan) 58.5, 600/44. Easy. Gods Plan (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Feni (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Wah Ms Zara (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Good. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 57, 600/42.5. Handy. Rhiannon (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Tiramisu (rb), Queenette (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Esteva (S. Imran) 53, 600/38.5. In fine trim. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Golden Warrior (Mudassar) 53.5, 600/38.5. They impressed. Mujer (rb) 57, 60042. Extended. Fantastic Hit (rb) 54.5, 600/40. Stretched out well. Treasure Delight (rb) 55, 600/41.5. Unextended

1000m: Sheer Rocks (Dashrath Singh), Charmavat (Inayat) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. They finished together. Proposed (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Dear Lady (rb) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Butterfly (rb) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Eased up. Ignition (rb), Single Malt (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600.45.5. Former finished half a length in front. Princess Saaraa (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. In good shape. Glorious Grace (Dashrath Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Suparakiga (Manikandan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Happiness (P. Sai Kumar), Zen Zero (A.M. Alam) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42. A fit pair. A 2-y-o (Dali - Starlet) (S. Kamble), a 2-y-o Whatsthescript - Laurita) (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. They finished level. Ziana (M. Bhaskar) 1-11, 800/53, 600/40. She moved well within herself. Dame Fonteyn (rb), Jahzara (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-1, 600/48. They were eased up. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Spicy Star (rb) 1-12, 800/59.5, 600/47. Eased up. Asio (Yash Narredu), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Forty Christina) (P. Sai Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43. They were handy and level. Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Wellington (S. Kamble) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Setaglow) (rb), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Chapman’s Peak) (S. Imran), Call Me (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. They finished in that order. Tee Tee Dee (S.A. Amit), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (S. Kamble) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47. Lionel (rb), Wolf Creek (rb) 1-3, 600/47. They were esy. A Wink Annda Smile (rb), Cairo (S. Imran) 56.5, 600/41. They extended and the former ended two lengths ahead.