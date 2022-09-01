Turf Beauty, Priceless Ruler and Treasure Delight impress

September 01, 2022 16:59 IST

September 01, 2022 16:59 IST

Turf Beauty, Priceless Ruler and Treasure Delight impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 1).

Outer sand: 600m: Storm Flag (A.M. Tograllu) 44.5. Easy. Pacific (Manikandan) 44. Fit. Choir (rb) 43.5. Storm Breaker (S. Kabdhar) 43. In good shape. Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Handy.

800m: Remediesofspring (A.M. Alam), Off Shore Breeze (Inayat) 56, 600/42.5. Former moved well and finished two lengths in front.

1000m: Roger O’More (rb), Lady Zeen (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Soul Message (A.M. Tograllu) 1-12, 800/58, 600/45. Unextended.

1200m: Butterfly (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/58, 600/44. Well in hand. Inner sand: 600m: Bohemian Star (rb) 40.5. Shaped well. Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 47. Preakness (rb) 39. In fine nick. Royal Aristocrat (Rajendra Singh) 42.5. Moved freely. Planet Venus (rb) 43. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 45. Bella Amor (rb) 43. Arapaho (Khet Singh) 45. 800m: Illustrious Ruler (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. The Rebel (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Augusta (rb) 47.5. Rule Of Emperors (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Urged. MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Catalyst (rb) 56, 600/40.5. Urged in the last part. Right Move (rb) 54.5, 600/41. In fine condition. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh) 55.5, 600/42. Worked well. Proud (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. Katahdin (Manikandan) 58.5, 600/43. Easy. Serenity Princess (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Pushed.

1000m: Priceless Ruler (rb) 1-5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Treasure Delight (rb) 1-4.5, 800/52.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Cavallo Bonito (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Beauty Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41.5. Moved well. God’s Wish (Manikandan) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Cuban Pete (rb) 1-9, 800/56.5, 600/43. In good condition. Safety (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Raisina (rb), Vulcano (rb), Military Regiment (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Race For The Starts (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44. Handy.

1200m: Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. La Jefa (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 800/58, 600/43.5. Unextended.