Tudor Treasure, Roses In My Dreams, and Symphony In Style please

Tudor Treasure, Roses In My Dreams, and Symphony In Style pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 21).
Inner sand: 800m: Pragmatic (Muzaffar Alam), Sprit Of Zion (rb) 55.5, 600/42.5. They finished together. Majestic Wind (rb) 1-0.5, 600/47. Gift Of Perfection (rb), Supreme Justice (rb) 57.5, 600/41.5. They were extended latter finished half a length in front. Roses In My Dreams (rb) 52.5, 600/39.5. Stretched out well. Arithmetica (Muzaffar Alam) 55, 600/40.5. Worked well. Bring It On (rb), Decisive (rb) 57.5, 600/43.4. Former finished two lengths ahead.
1000m: Symphony In Style (Muzaffar Alam) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Cape Code (rb), Samdaniya (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44. They finished level. Roka (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/46. Easy. Pacific (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/43.5. Handy. Saibya (Koshi Kumar), Azeria (Azfar Syeed) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. They were easy. Moresco (P. Vikram) 1-12, 800/59, 600/47. Eased up. Amaterasu (rb), Dean’s Grey (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Antigua (rb), Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Former better. Dream Run (Muzaffar Alam), Grey Twilight (rb) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Former moved better and finished in front. Tudor Treasure (Rajendra Singh) 1-5.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. An excellent display. Demerara (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. Durango (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Song Of Glory (rb), Wisaka (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Avellino (P. Vikram), Waytogo (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Devils Magic (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Well in hand.
1200m: Velocity (Muzaffar Alam) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.
Outer sand: 800m: Ganton (rb) 59, 600/45. Easy. Mystical Magician (Yash Narredu) 1-1.5, 600/47. Henrietta (-) 59, 600/44.5. God’s Wish (Trainer), Rajputana (rb) 1-1.5, 600/45.5. Stride Forever (rb), Gallant Star (J. Paswan) 59, 600/44.5. Latter finished a length in front.
1000m: Radical Review (Nikhil Naidu), Diamond And Pearls (R. Rupesh) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/44. They are in fine trim. Rosebrook (Azfar Syeed) a 2-y-o (One Lucky Dane - Oh Calcutta) (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47.5.
Gate Practice: 1200m: Coup De Etait (Farhan Alam), Reckoning (Kuldeep Singh) 1-6.5. They jumped out well, former finished five lengths ahead. Aretha (rb), The Intimidator (rb) 1-9.5. They jumped out well. Striking Distance (Sham Kumar), Up And At Them (rb) 1-5.5. They jumped out smartly, former finished well ahead. Chaitanya (rb) Star Elegant (K. Lakhan) 1-6. They took a good jump. Magical Wish (rb), Star Proof (N. Murugan) 1-6.5. Former finished well in front. Ocarina (rb), Maverick Mitchell (rb) 1-8.