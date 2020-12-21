Races

Tudor Treasure, Race For The Stars work well

CHENNAI: Tudor Treasure, Race For The Stars, Onyx and Pacific worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 21).

Outer sand

600m: Priceless Treasure (Rajendra Singh) 44. Easy. Race For The Stars (App) 41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Queen Of Gibraltar (App) 43.5. Shaped well.

800m: Tudor Treasure (App) 55.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Pacific (Umesh) 57.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Eagle Prince (App), Lady Ascot (Rajendra Singh) 1-0.5, 600/45. They were easy. Onyx (Stephen Raj) 57, 600/43. Moved well. Coup De Etait (B.Nikhil), Whistle Podu (Kamigallu) 56.5, 600/42. They worked well.

Inner sand

800m: Cape Cod (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Sir Baffert (Umesh), Be My Star (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Former better. Wakeful (Farhan) 1-8, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up. Uncle Sam (Janardhan P) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Moved easy.

1200m: Royal Dreams (rb) 1-27, 1000/1-12, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice

1000m: Dean’s Grey (rb), Arazinger (rb) 1-11. They jumped out well. Glorious Victory (App), Glorious Trust (Umesh) 1-4.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Dance Of Waves (Muzaffar), Amazing Star (rb), Icy River (rb) 1-8.5. Dance Of Waves was the pick. Silver Hawk (B. Nikhil), Be My Light (rb) 1-9. Former out paced his companion. Catalyst (App), Fun Lover (App) 1-10.5. They took a good jump and were eased up. City Of Sails (Janardhan P) 1-10. Fun Storm (App), Supreme Commander (Rajendra Singh) 1-8. Former missed the jump. Gold Speck (Kamigallu), Stride Forever (Janardhan P), Gulabi Doll (rb) 1-10. They jumped out well. Lord Of Kings (Rajendra Singh), Illustrious Ruler (App) 1-5.5. They jumped out smartly.

Inner sand (Dec. 20)

800m: A 2-y-o (Abbeyside - Savvy Shopper) (Muzaffar), Oliver Twist (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Former has improved. A. 2-y-o (Abbeyside - Dancerella) (B. Nikhil), Rush More (rb) 56, 600/43. Former extended and finished a length in front.

1000m: Vincitrice (rb), 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Majestic Charmer (App) 1-31, (1,200 - 600) 44. Eased up.

Fakhrunisa (A.M. Alam) 1-31, (1,200 to 600) 45. Handy.

Excelentecampanero (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. In fine condition.

