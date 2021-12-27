Tudor Treasure, Emelda, Zucardi, Star Romance and Leopard Rock please

Tudor Treasure, Emelda, Zucardi, Star Romance and Leopard Rock put up a pleasing display when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 27).

Outer sand

600m: Sporting Spirit (rb), Red Hot Jet (rb) 43.5. They finished level. Single Mall (Ramandeep), God’s Wish (Shahzad Alam) 42.5. They moved together. Sunny Isles (B. Dharshan), Wild Frank (rb) 42.5. Decisive (rb) 42. Pushed.

1000m: Emelda (Shahar Babu), Augusta (C. Brisson) 1-14, 800/55.5, 600/41. Formed moved well and finished five lengths in front. Amendment (S. Kabdhar), Zucardi (Koshi Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. They impressed, latter finished two lengths in front.

Inner sand

600m: Lady Royal (rb) 44. Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 36.5. Stretched out well. Beauty Of The Turf (Shyam Kumar) 39.5. Worked well. Eastern Blaze (C. Umesh), Muktsar’s Brave (Shahzad Alam) 43.5. They moved together. Propahlady (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Moved well. Kasi Masi (S. Kamble) 48.

800m: Skylight (B. Dharshan), Choice (C. Umesh) 57, 600/42. They are in fine trim. Remediesofspring (Sham Kumar) 1-3, 600/47.5. Memory Lane (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 56, 600/41. Well in hand. Tudor Treasure (Farid Ansari) 53, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Ayur Shakti (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Handy. Still I Rise (Shaliyar Khan) 57.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Gallantry (S. Kamble) 55, 600/41. Extended. Django (Yash Narredu) 55, 600/41. Pushed in the last part. Proud (rb), a 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper - Alize) (rb) 1-2, 600/45. Former finished four lengths in front.

1000m: Current View (C. Umesh) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Royal Monarch (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. King T’Chala (Ramandeep) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Celeritas (Ram Nandan) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44.5. Eased up. Star Romance (Yash Narredu), Alexander (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Former showed out. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Maintains form. Wild Passion (Shyam Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/42. Worked well. Glorious Vision (Koshi Kumar), Radiant Joy (rb), Country’s Moon (rb) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45. A fit trio.

1200m: Princess Saaraa (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up.

Gate practice

Inner sand:

1000m: Glorious Grace (C. Umesh), Hebron (Inayat), Valeska (Sham Kumar) 1-3.69. They jumped out well. Berrettini (rb), Soul Mate (Mubs Kareem), Tudor (S. Kabdhar) 1-7.25. Berrettini, who was slow at the start, covered ground and finished six lengths in front. Cavallo Bonito (rb), Be Calm (rb), Gold Breeze (rb) 1-5.45. Be Calm and Gold Breeze took a good jump. Senora Bianca (Shahar Babu), Undeniable (M. Bhashkar) 1-5.45. Former finished well in front. Coup De Etait (Shahzad Alam), Canary Wharf (R. Manish), Magical Wave (B. Dharshan) 1-6.24. First named extended and finished well in front. Lucky Twenty One (rb), Speed Air (S. Kamble) 1-18.99. They jumped out well and were eased up. Lady Solitaire (Farid Ansari), Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 1-2.76. They jumped out well. Glorious Sunlight (Koshi Kumar), Admiral Shaw (Shahar Babu), Romualdo (Inayat) 1-6.32. Glorious Sunlight finished well ahead. Once You Go Black (C. Umesh), The Intimidator (Farhan Alam), King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-3.47. Once You Go Black impressed. Tifosi (R. Manish), Semper FII (Ramandeep) 1-17.29. Star Elegant (Shaliyar Khan), Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 1-20.87. Latter jumped out without the rider. A 2-y-o (Plaintaire - Eltihaab) (rb), Versatile (rb) 1-20.87. They eased up. Wise Don (Shahzad Alam), Cotton Hall (R. Manish), Jawai (B. Dharshan) 1-3.15. First two named finished in front together. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh), Star Of Royalty (Farid Ansari) 1-5.84. Former took a good jump and finished well in front. Fort St. George (M. Bhaskar), Arakara (Shahar Babu) 1-8.52. Special Delivery (Farhan Alam), Rubirosa (C. Umesh), Maringale (P. Vikram) 1-7.99. Special Delivery finished well in front. Dazzling Princess (B. Dharshan), Durango (R. Manish) 1-7.84. They moved neck and neck and finished together. King Roger (S. Kamble), Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-5.98. They jumped out well. Paris O’Connor (Sham Kumar), Royal Falcon (Inayat), Golden Streak (rb) 1-4.80. The trio took a good jump. Windermere (M.S. Deora), Starscript (Santosh G) 1-10.23. Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari), Amber Lightning (Rajendra Singh), Turf Beauty (rb) 1-3.74. They jumped out well.

Noted on Sunday (Dec. 26)

Outer sand:

800m: Conscious Keeper (Shahar Babu) 58.5, 600/43.5. Urged. Nagada (P. Sai Kumar) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy.

Inner sand:

600m: Apache Outlaw (rb) 45.5. Easy. Emperor Ashoka (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 46. They moved freely.

800m: Mr Kool (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Mon General (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (David Livingston - Everybreakingwave) (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Judy Blue Eyes (N. Jodha) 1-1.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Excellent Star (S. Kamble), Durango (Koshi Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. They moved together. Roses In My Dreams (Santosh G), Nymeria (rb) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41.5. They were pushed, former finished three lengths in front. Rubirosa (rb), Special Delivery (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. They finished level. Euphoric (N. Jodha) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43. Moved well. Historian (Santosh G) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Responded well to the urgings. Princess Saaraa (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/47. Moved freely. Ribolla Gialla (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Saamidd - Paramo) (Inayat), a 2-y-o (Tenth Star - Amazing Approach) (rb) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. They finished level. Star Elegant (rb), Amarone (rb) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. They shaped well. Preakness (S. Kamble), Corus (B. Dharshan) 1-16.5, 800/58.5. 600/41. They moved impressively. Ocarina (Ramandeep), Obsession (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. A fit pair.

1200m: Tifosi (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Knott So Knotty (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Babu Vamsee (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Queen Justitia (Koshi Kumar) 1-32, (1,200-600) 45. Easy.

Noted on Saturday Dec. 25.

Outer sand:

600m: Hope And Glory (Saii Vamsi), Angelino (Shaliyar Khan) 43.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Golden Era (Santosh G) 44. Easy.

Inner sand

600m: Tifosi (rb) (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Shield Maiden (rb) 43.5. Urged. Historian (Stephen Raj) 45.5. Rubirosa (rb) 47. Decaprio (S. Kamble), Southern God (rb) 45. Lady Zeen (Shahar Babu), Maverick Mitchell (rb) 44.5.

800m: Muktsar’s Brave (rb), Wise Don (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. They finished together. Nagada (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Breaking Bounds (Shaliyar Khan) 58, 600/44.5. Handy. Diamond And Pearls (Farhan Alam), Torbert (Sham Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy. Single Mall (Shahar Babu), God’s Wish (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Dominant (Sham Kumar) 57, 600/42. Extended in the last part. Winter Glow (rb), Ribolla Gialla (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Former moved better and finished a length in front. William Wallace (S. Kamble), Terminator (Yash Narredu) 55.5, 600/41.5. Latter, who was three lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Storm Flag (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Roses In My Dreams (-) Nymeria (rb) 57, 600/43. Former better. Grand Royal (rb) 1-0.5, 600/44.5.

1000m: Planet Venus (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy. My Call (Sai Vamsi), Swiss Girl (Shaliyar Khan) 1-19, 800/1-2.5, 600/46.5. Kasi Masi (Stephen Raj) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Lucky Twenty One (S. Kamble), Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43. Latter moved impressively and finished well in front. Yours Forever (rb) 1-15.5, 800/58, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Saint Emilion (rb), The String (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They were easy. Ocarina (Ramandeep), Obsession (R. Manish) 1-18, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Former better. Handsome (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. Alpha (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up. Innisbrook (Md. Feroze) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Handy.