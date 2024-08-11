Truth well-prepped to deliver in the Bhagyanagar Million

The four-year-old grey gelding Truth, who is in excellent form as evidenced by his track performance and a mock race, should not find it difficult to win the Bhagyanagar Million, the feature event of Monday’s (Aug. 12) races here.

1. ROYAL WINDSOR PLATE (1,800m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45, 1.20 p.m.: 1. Quality Warrior (7) M. Mark 60, 2. Voice Of A Dream (5) Surya Prakash 59, 3. Caraxes (6) Shivansh 58.5, 4. White Pearl (2) Akshay K 58.5, 5. Das (3) G. Naresh 57, 6. Exclusive Spark (1) Mohit 55 and 7. London Bell (4) Md. Ekram 52.

1. WHITE PEARL, 2. CARAXES, 3. VOICE OF A DREAM

2. THREE WISHES PLATE (1,100m), 4-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 1.55: 1. Exeter (2) Ashad Asbar 60, 2. Magical Power (5) Kuldeep Jr. 3. Fortune Art (3) P. Sai K 56.5, 4. Blue Label (7) R.S. Jodha 56, 5. Reining Queen (1) Surya Prakash 55, 6. Stoli (6) Md. Ekram 55, 7. Nav Lakhaa (8) P. Ajeeth K 54 and 8. Zidane (4) G. Naresh 52.5.

1. NAV LAKHAA, 2. MAGICAL POWER, 3. BLUE LABEL

3. DEVARAKONDA CUP (1,100m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.30: 1. Bold Beauty (3) G. Naresh 60, 2. Calista Girl (5) Ajay K 60, 3. Crimson Rose (7) Shivansh 60, 4. Classy Dame (8) Md. Ekram 59.5, 5. Espionage (4) Kuldeep Sr. 57, 6. N R I Skypower (1) Likith Appu 55, 7. Deccan Ranger (2) Surya Prakash 53.5 and 8. Inderdhanush (6) Ashad Asbar 53.5.

1. ESPIONAGE, 2. INDERDHARNUSH, 3. CRIMSON ROSE

4. RAZIA SULTANA PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 3.05: 1. Aashritha Pet (2) G. Naresh 56, 2. Anemoi (9) Santosh Raj 56, 3. Annihilator (10) Kuldeep Sr. 56, 4. Flying Fury (3) Md. Ismail 56, 5. Golden Unicorn (11) P. Sai K 56, 6. Jim (7) Akshay K 56, 7. Priceless Prince (12) Suraj Narredu 56, 8. Soldier (4) Gaurav 56, 9. First Lady (1) Likith Appu 54.5, 10. Lady Jane (13) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 11. Lucky Fiero (14) Rafique Sk. 54.5, 12. Most Beautiful (5) Surya Prakash 54.5, 13. Opera Queen (8) Vikrant 54.5 and 14. Peppi (6) Ashad Asbar 54.5.

1. PRICELESS PRINCE, 2. JIM, 3. ANNIHILATOR

5. INDEPENDENCE CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.40: 1. Bangor On Dee (3) Afroz K 60, 2. True Icon (8) Gaurav 59.5, 3. The Inheritor (7) P. Sai K 59, 4. Devils Magic (9) Akshay K 57, 5. Dyanoosh (2) Mukesh 56, 6. Wind Sprite (6) Abhay Singh 55.5, 7. Red Snaper (4) Likith Appu 54, 8. Alpine Girl (11) Kuldeep Jr. 53.5, 9. Divine Connection (1) Md. Ekram 53.5, 10. Classical Music (10) Ajay K 51 and 11. Sopranos (5) P. Ajeeth K 51.

1. DEVILS MAGIC, 2. ALPINE GIRL, 3. WIND SPRITE

6. BHAGYANAGAR MILLION (1,800m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 80 and above (Cat. I), 4.15: 1. Siddharth (2) Akshay K 60, 2. Akido (3) Gaurav 58.5, 3. Truth (4) Kuldeep Sr. 55.5, 4. Livermore (5) Afroz K 53.5 and 5. High Command (1) Ashad Asbar 52.5.

1. TRUTH, 2. SIDDHARTH

7. INDEPENDENCE CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.50: 1. Blissful (10) R.S. Jodha 60, 2. Malibu (5) Md. Ekram 60, 3. Morior Invictus (9) M. Mark 57.5, 4. Amyra (11) Abhay Singh 56, 5. Midsummer Star (2) P. Sai K 56, 6. Happy Go Lucky (7) Akshay K 54, 7. Winning Attitude (1) Afroz K 54, 8. Coming Home (6) Mohit 53.5, 9. Kings Best (8) Md. Ismail 52, 10. Fortunatus (4) Ashad Asbar 51.5 and 11. Exclusive Luck (3) G. Naresh 51.

1. HAPPY GO LUCKY, 2. WINNING ATTITUDE, 3. MALIBU

Day’s Best: TRUTH

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.