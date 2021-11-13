Truly Epic may make amends in feature

Pune:

13 November 2021 00:30 IST

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s Truly Epic, who ran second in his last start, may make amends in the Mysore Race Club Trophy, the main event of Saturday’s (Nov. 13) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

1. K RAGHUNATH PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 1.45 p.m.: 1. Seasons Greetings (3) P.S. Chouhan 59, 2. Exotique (2) Neeraj 58, 3. Wayin (4) Sandesh 57, 4. Tasman (1) Nazil 53.5 and 5. Sandman (5) V. Bunde 52.5.

1. WAYIN, 2. SEASONS GREETINGS

Advertising

Advertising

2. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 2.15: 1. Caprisca (1) Yash Narredu 59, 2. Truly Epic (2) Sandesh 57.5 and 3. North Star (3) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. TRULY EPIC

3. A J WADIA PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 2.45: 1. Timeless Deeds (1) T.S. Jodha 60, 2. Regal Prince (6) Nazil 57.5, 3. Phoenix Spirit (7) Ayyar 53, 4. Honourable Eyes (4) Dashrath 52, 5. Grey Falcon (10) Aniket 51.5, 6. Patriots Day (3) V. Bunde 51.5, 7. Whispering Queen (5) Neeraj 51, 8. Chezza (8) Peter 50, 9. I Am The Way (9) Kaviraj 49 and 10. Principessa (2) Nadeem 49.

1. WHISPERING QUEEN, 2. HONOURABLE EYES, 3. TIMELESS DEEDS

4. FLOODS OF FORTUNE PLATE (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.15: 1. Flaming Lamborgini (1) Sandesh 59, 2. Speculator (5) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 3. Chastity (3) Neeraj 54, 4. Revolution (2) P.S. Chouhan 53.5, 5. Royal Castle (4) Dashrath 52 and 6. Scotland (6) Kaviraj 49.5.

1. FLAMING LAMBORGINI, 2. REVOLUTION

5. THANDA PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.45: 1. Empower (6) T.S. Jodha 56, 2. Majorella Blue (2) Peter 56, 3. Zacapa (1) J. Chinoy 56, 4. Dubai Skyline (4) P. Dhebe 54.5, 5. Galloping Glory (8) Bhawani 54.5, 6. Leto (5) Sandesh 54.5, 7. Levitate (7) Zeeshan 54.5, 8. Love Warrior (9) P.S. Chouhan 54.5 and 9. Time (3) Neeraj 54.5.

1. EMPOWER, 2. TIME, 3. GALLOPING GLORY

6. KUMAR R DALAL TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 4.15: 1. Belenus (11) Kaviraj 61.5, 2. Sandalphon (2) Bhawani 60.5, 3. Jetfire (12) P. Dhebe 60, 4. Pride’s Angel (5) Sandesh 59.5, 5. Beemer (—), 6. Rising Brave (6) Shahrukh 58, 7. Goshawk (1) Parmar 57.5, 8. Safdar (3) Mosin 56, 9. Northern Singer (13) Peter 55.5, 10. Tristar (10) Yash Narredu 55, 11. Pleiades (9) P. Shinde 54.5, 12. Dilbar (7) V. Bunde 54, 13. Faldo (8) T.S. Jodha 52 and 14. Baku (4) P. Vinod 51.5.

1. BELENUS, 2. TRISTAR, 3. PRIDE’S ANGEL

7. THANDA PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.45: 1. Agostino Carracci (3) Sandesh 56, 2. Commandment (6) T.S. Jodha 56, 3. Lord And Master (5) Chouhan 56, 4. Raffaello (10) Parmar 56, 5. Vikramaditya (8) P. Dhebe 56, 6. Enjoy (1) Neeraj 54.5, 7. Indian Crown (7) Nazil 54.5, 8. Midas Touch (4) Bhawani 54.5, 9. My Treasure (9) Yash Narredu 54.5 and 10. Song Song Blue (2) Peter 54.5.

1. AGOSTINI CARRACCI, 2. LORD AND MASTER, 3. MY TREASURE

8. A J WADIA PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30, 5.15: 1. Black Cherry (10) J. Chinoy 61.5, 2. On Va Danser (6) Dashrath 61.5, 3. Mascara (3) P. Vinod 60.5, 4. Bold Advance (4) Aniket 60, 5. Power Of Thor (2) Nazil 60, 6. Verdandi (9) V. Bunde 59, 7. Sandra’s Secret (5) Peter 58.5, 8. Mythical Power (8) Mosin 55.5, 9. Tough Cop (7) Ayyar 55.5, 10. Supreme Being (1) Shelar 53.5 and 11. The Flutist (11) T.S. Jodha 53.5.

1. BOLD ADVANCE, 2. BLACK CHERRY, 3. ON VA DANSER

Day’s best: FLAMING LAMBORGINI

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4; (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.