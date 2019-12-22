Trouvaille wins in a record time

Mr. Rajesh Monga’s Trouvaille piloted by Nicky Mackay won the Villoo Poonawalla Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr. 1) in a record time of 1m 35.68s, the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Dec. 22) races.

The winner is trained by S.K. Sunderji, who scored a grand treble today.

Soon after the start Alexei (Trevor up) missed the kick by three lengths and was racing last while Trouvaille was running second last throughout the trip. As the field entered the home stretch Trevor manoeuvred his mount from the inside to take the lead while Nicky astride Trouvaille took a wide turn and came with gargantuan strides on the outside to pip Alexei at the wire. Trouvaille set a new course record for 1600m by winning it in 1m 35.68s.

1. SATINELLO TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: DEL MAR (Trevor) 1, Hidden Gold (Nathan Evans) 2, Luminosity (Hanumant) 3 and Blazing Bay (O’Donoghue) 4. Not run: Va Bene. Lnk, 2, 1. 58.74s. ₹17 (w), 12, 16 and 26 (p). SHP: 37, EXW: 1,882, EXP: 364, FP: 61, Q: 32, Tanala: 428 and 209. Favourite: Del Mar. Owners: Mr. Pallon S. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

2. P.M. RUNGTA GOLDEN SPRINT STAKES (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: CASTILIAN (Trevor) 1, Sassy Lass (Peter) 2, Headway (Nicky Mackay) 3 and Safdar (Parmar) 4. 1-1/4, Hd, 1. 1m 11.02s. ₹31 (w), 15 and 36 (p). SHP: 69, FP: 277, Q: 118, Tanala: 598 and 114. Favourite: Headway. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

3. GULAMHUSEIN ESSAJI TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: GALLOPING GOLDMINE (David Egan) 1, Tudor Hall (Sandesh) 2, Dumas (Zervan) 3 and Tasman (S.J. Sunil) 4. 1-3/4, Nose, 2. 1m 37.36s. ₹22 (w), 14, 14 and 16 (p). SHP: 41, EXW: 4,078, EXP: 357, FP: 67, Q: 37, Tanala: 164 and 118. Favourite: Galloping Goldmine. Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Ajay K. Arora & Pramod Gajanan Churi. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

4. RANJIT V. BHAT MEMORIAL GOLD TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: FLYING VISIT (Sandesh) 1, Pure Zinc (Santosh) 2, Roberta (Leigh Roche) 3 and In It To Win It (Malam) 4. 2, 2-12, 2. 1m 37.12s. ₹22 (w), 13 and 18 (p). SHP: 37, EXW: 1,197, FP: 79, Q: 63, Tanala: 132 and 44. Favourite: Roberta. Owner: Mr. K.H. Vaccha. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

5. FAIZ JASDANWALLA TROPHY (1,200m), Maiden 2-y-o only: AIR BLAST (Nicky Mackay) 1, Rising Sun (Sandesh) 2, Pense’e (Neeraj) 3 and Exotique (Leigh Roche) 4. 2-3/4, Hd, 1/2. 1m 11.09s. ₹276 (w), 80, 14 and 50 (p). SHP: 32, EXP: 11,805, FP: 1,535, Q: 159, Tanala: 31,495 and 13, 498. Favourite: Taimur. Owner: Mr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

6. VILLOO POONAWALLA INDIAN 2000 GUINEAS (Gr.1) (1,600m), 3-y-o only: TROUVAILLE (Surfrider – Highly Fashionable) (Nicky Mackay) 1, Alexei (Born To Sea – Sugar Mint) (Trevor) 2, Knight Templar (Multidimensional – Grand Madame) (David Allan) 3 and Wizard Of Stocks (Speaking Of Which – Margarita Rita) (Leigh Roche) 4. Nose, 1-3/4, 1/2. 1m 35.68s (record time). ₹82 (w), 20, 27 and 16 (p). SHP: 98, EXP: 459, FP: 1,128, Q: 493, Tanala: 2,321 and 756. Favourite: Knight Templar. Owner: Mr. Rajesh Monga. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

7. SIMPLY NOBLE TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: ANTARCTICA (Bhawani) 1, Highland Woods (Ayyar) 2, Adams Beginning (Malam) 3 and Macgyver (Nazil) 4. 1-1/4, Nk, 2. 1m 12.24s. ₹29 (w), 25, 23 and 29 (p). SHP: 54, EXP: 2,516, FP: 160, Q: 141, Tanala: 1,776 and 710. Favourite: Antarctica. Owners: Mr. Gaurav Sethi & Mr. Abhimanyu Thackersey rep. Mr. Gaurav Sethi, Mr. Abhimanyu Thackersey & Mr. Berjis Desai Bloodstock (PF) & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: ₹65,395 (12 tkts), 30 per cent: ₹8,007 (42 tkts).

Treble: ₹18,383 (2 tkts).

Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: ₹91,912 (1 tkt), 30 per cent: ₹9,848 (4 tkts).