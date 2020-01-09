Trouvaille primed to deliver again

Trainer S.K. Sunderji’s ward Trouvaille, who maintains the winning form, should repeat his performance in the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr. 3), the main attraction of Thursday’s (Jan. 9) races. Rails will be placed 3 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 7 metres wide from 800m up to the winning post.

1. ANMOL PREET PLATE DIV. I (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 2.30 p.m.: 1. Maestro (6) Neeraj 60, 2. Resolute (1) Trevor 60, 3. Saltbae (5) Peter 60, 4. Summer Air (9) Zervan 59.5, 5. Makati (7) Nazil 59, 6. About The Cloud (2) Santosh 58.5, 7. Grey Falcon (12) Bhawani 58.5, 8. Dance Smartly (3) Zeeshan 58, 9. Judy Blue Eyes (4) Chouhan 58, 10. Kanadario (11) Aniket 57, 11. Dilbar (13) Hanumant 56.5, 12. Divija (8) C.S. Jodha 56 and 13. God’s Decree (10) Dashrath 55.5.

1. RESOLUTE, 2. JUDY BLUE EYES, 3. MAESTRO

2. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 3.00: 1. Clymene (4) Trevor 61.5, 2. Intense Stylist (2) Nicky Mackay 59, 3. Gazino (3) Chouhan 58.5 and 4. La Magnifique (1) Neeraj 51.5.

1. INTENSE STYLIST, 2. GAZINO

3. VALLABHDAS H ADWALIA TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.30: 1. Jager Bomb (4) Dashrath 59, 2. Goshawk (5) Sandesh 58.5, 3. Moriseiki (2) Trevor 58, 4. Justified (6) David Egan 55.5, 5. King Solomon (1) Neeraj 50.5, 6. Midnight Moon (8) Zervan 50.5, 7. Tasman (7) Parmar 50 and 8. Mr Honey (3) S.Amit 49.

1. MORISEIKI, 2. GOSHAWK, 3. JUSTIFIED

4. PERCEIVED VALUE PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, no whip, 4.00: 1. Anatevka (2) Kaviraj 61.5, 2. Frieze (7) Shubham 61.5, 3. Jetfire (6) Nazil 61.5, 4. Auroden (10) Kuldeep 59.5, 5. Stick To The Plan (11) P. Shinde 57.5, 6. Mount Olympus (9) Aniket 55, 7. Eclair (5) P. Vinod 54.5, 8. Scotland (12) Malam 54, 9. Istanbul (3) Ayyar 53.5, 10. Alpine Dancer (4) Pranil 52.5, 11. Tristar (1) A. Prakash 52.5 and 12. Romanesque (8) Peter 50.

1. ANATEVKA, 2. TRISTAR, 3. FRIEZE

5. ROCHESTER TROPHY (1,200m), Maiden 3-y-o only, 4.30: 1. Benghazi (2) Trevor 55, 2. Percivale (1) Parmar 55, 3. Wind Whistler (7) Nicky Mackay 55, 4. Bodyline (5) Bhawani 53.5, 5. Fairmont (9) Chouhan 53.5, 6. Gold Charm (6) Dashrath 53.5, 7. Lady Lorrae (8) Merchant 53.5, 8. Seasons Greetings (3) Leigh Roche 53.5 and 9. Zenith (4) Neeraj 53.5.

1. WIND WHISTLER, 2. BENGHAZI, 3. SEASONS GREETINGS

6. RAMNIWAS RAMNARAIN RUIA GOLD CUP (Gr.3) (2,000m), 4-y-o only, 5.00: 1. Daddy’s Pride (2) T.S. Jodha 57, 2. Malwa (4) Trevor 57, 3. Sultan Suleiman (5) David Egan 57, 4. Trouvaille (1) Nicky Mackay 57 and 5. Victorious Sermon (3) O’Donoghue 57.

1. TROUVAILLE, 2. SULTAN SULEIMAN

7. ANMOL PREET PLATE DIV. II (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 5.30: 1. C’est L’Amour (2) Dashrath 59, 2. Gold Member (4) Nirmal 57.5, 3. Abraxas (10) Kaviraj 56.5, 4. Thea’s Pet (1) Bhawani 56.5, 5. Princess Avika (5) Zeeshan 56, 6. Sia (6) Merchant 56, 7. Supreme Being (12) I. Pardeshi 56, 8. Fire Flame (8) Aniket 55, 9. Anniversary Girl (13) S.Amit 54.5, 10. Perfect Shining (11) Parmar 54.5, 11. Shadows (9) Hanumant 54, 12. Arc Of Passion (7) Peter 53 and 13. Red Fire (3) P. Vinod 53.

1. CÉST L’ AMOUR, 2. GOLD MEMBER, 3. ARC OF PASSION

Day’s Best: MORISEIKI

Double: RESOLUTE — ANATEVKA

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.