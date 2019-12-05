Races

Trouvaille, Kildare and Headway excel

Trouvaille, Kildare and Headway excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 5) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Governor General (rb) 38.5. Moved freely. Joplin (rb) 38. Moved well.

800m: 2/y/o Kinga Ka/Full Moon (Kadam), Allahuddin Khilji (rb) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Steppenwolf (Chouhan) 53.5, 600/38. Moved well. Soldier Of Fortune (Nazil) 55, 600/41.5. Easy. Namaqua (Pranil), 2/y/o Major General (rb) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Fine Tune (Chouhan) 55, 600/40. Easy. Oui Sauvage (Daman) 55, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Taimur (Bhawani), Lambretta (S. Sunil) 54.5, 600/40. Pair level. Take It Easy (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Pleased. Clymene (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Worked well. True Grit (V. Jodha), Dandi March (Nicky Mackay) 52.5, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Turmeric Tower (Kaviraj) 51, 600/39. Responded well. 2/y/os Melisandre (V.Jodha), Wind Whistler (Neeraj) 53, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level.

1000m: Trouvaille (Nickey Mackay), Gold Medalist (V. Jodha) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Former who made up two lengths was well in hand and finished level. Latter was urged. Tanjo (Chouhan) 1-8, 600/39. Moved well. Night Hunt (Mahesh), Noble Heir (Akshay) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Pair easy. Kildare (David Egan), Bait And Swtich (V. Jodha) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved impressively while they finished level. Headway (Nicky Mackay), Between The Waters (V. Jodha) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Gdansk (Merchant) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Stick To The Plan (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Galloping Goldmine (David Egan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved freely. Pulverize (S. Suni) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Thunderclap (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Intense Stylist (Nicky Mackay), Kilkarry Bridge (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Majestic Warrior (Aniket) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/os Royalty (Trevor), Immortality (Roche) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/os Intense Approach (Nicky Mackay), Zaeim (V. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They finished level freely.

1200m: Justified (Trevor), Raees (Hamir) 1-23, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved together comfortably. Hokkaido (Kadam) 1-27, 600/44. Easy. Memorable Eyes (Hamir), Free Gold (David Egan) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o Salvo (Akshay), Treason (Kadam) 1-24, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40. Former was superior. Sandman (S. Sunil) 1-27, 600/43. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Rubik Star (Bhawani), Solo Mission (A. Prakash) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. They were pushed and former finished six lengths ahead.

