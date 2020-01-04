Races

Tristar, Chancellor and Judy Blue Eyes please

more-in

Tristar, Chancellor and Judy Blue Eyes pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Arc Of Passion (rb) 38.5. Pushed. Candescent Star (Kuldeep), Mexican Mojo (app) 41. Pair level.

800m: Tristar (Chouhan) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Native Prince (Kaviraj), Corporate Jungle/Supernova (Aniket) 57, 600/43. Pair level. Quasar/Arusha (Chouhan), Susie Q (S.J. Sunil) 52.5, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Dowsabel (Merchant) 52, 600/38.5. Slightly urged. Joaquin (Zeeshan), Benefactor (rb) 53.5, 600/38. Former superior. Cést L Amour (Dashrath) 53, 600/41. Pressed. Judy Blue Eyes (Chouhan) 49.5, 600/36. Moved impressively. Godsword (Kaviraj) 54.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Kanadario (Aniket) 50, 600/38. Pushed. Princess Avika (D.A. Naik) 54, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Rambler (Kuldeep), Killer Clown (rb) 54, 600/40. They ended level.

1000m: El Capitan (Bhawani), Divine Glory (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Both were level. Huzzah’s Grace (Raghuveer), Honourable Eyes (Pereira) 1-10, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. King Of Katki (Pereira), Endeavour (Hamir) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Istanbul (Merchant), Casanova Prince (S. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former was superior. Chancellor (Vinod), Hidden Gold (Pradeep) 1-5.5, 800/53, 600/41. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Multibagger (Nicky Mackay), Divija (V. Jodha) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. They moved level freely. Shae (Chouhan), Dream Trail (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: Polyneices (Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

1400m: Moriseiki (Baria) 1-35.5, 1200/1-20.5, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed in the last part.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Flame Of Thea (Aniket) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Big Magic (Merchant), Lady Lorrae (rb) 1-8, 600/41. They were pushed and former finished five lengths ahead. Leave It To Me Sir (Pradeep), Arabian Gulf/Tatiana (Vinod) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They jumped out well and moved level freely. Hmyn/Code Red (Baria), Lady Lanette (Dashrath) and Varenar/Charmstone (Santosh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. First named finished six lengths ahead of the second named who further finished five lengths ahead of the last named.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 6:14:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/tristar-chancellor-and-judy-blue-eyes-please/article30478864.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY