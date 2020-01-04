Tristar, Chancellor and Judy Blue Eyes please

Tristar, Chancellor and Judy Blue Eyes pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Arc Of Passion (rb) 38.5. Pushed. Candescent Star (Kuldeep), Mexican Mojo (app) 41. Pair level.

800m: Tristar (Chouhan) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Native Prince (Kaviraj), Corporate Jungle/Supernova (Aniket) 57, 600/43. Pair level. Quasar/Arusha (Chouhan), Susie Q (S.J. Sunil) 52.5, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Dowsabel (Merchant) 52, 600/38.5. Slightly urged. Joaquin (Zeeshan), Benefactor (rb) 53.5, 600/38. Former superior. Cést L Amour (Dashrath) 53, 600/41. Pressed. Judy Blue Eyes (Chouhan) 49.5, 600/36. Moved impressively. Godsword (Kaviraj) 54.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Kanadario (Aniket) 50, 600/38. Pushed. Princess Avika (D.A. Naik) 54, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Rambler (Kuldeep), Killer Clown (rb) 54, 600/40. They ended level.

1000m: El Capitan (Bhawani), Divine Glory (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Both were level. Huzzah’s Grace (Raghuveer), Honourable Eyes (Pereira) 1-10, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. King Of Katki (Pereira), Endeavour (Hamir) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Istanbul (Merchant), Casanova Prince (S. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former was superior. Chancellor (Vinod), Hidden Gold (Pradeep) 1-5.5, 800/53, 600/41. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Multibagger (Nicky Mackay), Divija (V. Jodha) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. They moved level freely. Shae (Chouhan), Dream Trail (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: Polyneices (Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

1400m: Moriseiki (Baria) 1-35.5, 1200/1-20.5, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed in the last part.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Flame Of Thea (Aniket) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Big Magic (Merchant), Lady Lorrae (rb) 1-8, 600/41. They were pushed and former finished five lengths ahead. Leave It To Me Sir (Pradeep), Arabian Gulf/Tatiana (Vinod) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They jumped out well and moved level freely. Hmyn/Code Red (Baria), Lady Lanette (Dashrath) and Varenar/Charmstone (Santosh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. First named finished six lengths ahead of the second named who further finished five lengths ahead of the last named.