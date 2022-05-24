Triple Wish, Devils Magic, Forever Together, Crown Consort, Saddler’s Legacy, and A Star Is Born please

Triple Wish, Devils Magic, Forever Together, Crown Consort, Saddler’s Legacy, and A Star Is Born pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 24).

Inner sand:

600m: Impeccable (Shinde) 40. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Wild Emperor (Suraj), Hukum (Nazerul) 45.5. They moved on the bit. Stellar Gold (Bhawani S) 43. In fine shape. Siege Perilous (Akshay K) 44.5. Moved freely. Ashwa Magadeera (Suraj) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Rhapsody In Green (Sandesh) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Ashwa Yudhvir (Shinde), Born King (M. Naveen) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Gold Multiplier (Oliver) 1-14, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Air Blast (Arul) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Artesian (Nikil N), See My Heels (Rayan) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. My Solitaire (R. Rupesh) 1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Star Domination (Shinde), Perfect Hella (Tauseef) 1-14, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Able One (P.S. Chouhan) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Limited Source (P.S. Chouhan) 1-15, 600/43. In fine trim. Belvedere (Nazerul), Harmonia (P. Mani) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Triple Wish (Arul), Devils Magic (Saqlain) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. They moved fluently. Electric Blue (Oliver) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Blue Dew (Vishal B), Queen Regnant (Bhawani S) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths in front. Debonair (Nazerul), Fierce Fighter (Chetan G) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Forever Together (Suraj), Peyo (Yash) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. They moved attractively. Star Comet (Bhawani S), Classic Charm (Kiran Rai) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. They finished together. Hoofed Wonder (Nikil N), Love (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. They are in fine trim. English Bay (Mark), Domingo (Dasrath S) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They are in good condition. Automatic (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. All Attractive (Dhebe) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Easy. Saddler’s Legacy (Yash), Giant Star (Darshan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They impressed. Miracle (P.S. Chouhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Max Mueller (Saqlain), Challenging Star (Jagadeesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. They shaped well. Crown Consort (Suraj), Polish Girl (Yash) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Former moved fluently. Inexhaustible (S. Shareef) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Rightly Noble (Vishal B), Regal Melody (P. Ramesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved together.

1400m: A Star Is Born (Suraj), Priceless Gold (Yash) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/11.5, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Speaking Of Skies (Rayan) 1-36, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. Meghan (Vishal B), Jai Vikram (B. Nayak) 1-26, (1,2000-600) 40. Former finished distance ahead. Sacred Creator (Rajesh K) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. Aldgate (P. Trevor), Castaneda (S. John), Contadoor (Mudassar) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out well. Brooklyn Supreme (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out smartly. Victoria Punch (Salman K), Queen Envied (rb), Montelena (Anjar) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. First named impressed. Sea Of Cortez (Likith), Cameleons Image (Chetan G) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former showed out. Queenstown (Dasrath S), Mars (Nazerul) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Splendido (Md. Akram), Ardakan (Sandesh) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Lightning Charlie (Dhebe), Ultimate Choice (P. Surya) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Royal Grant (Rajesh K), Areca Angel (Vishal B), Golden Starlet (rb) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 41. First named pleased. Roman Power (Santhosh Raj), Glow In The Dark (Akshay K) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished four lengths in front. Perfect Rendition (Arul), Twilight Tornado (Saqlian) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished a length ahead. Groovin (Hindu S), Ripple N Storm (R. Rupesh), Urbon Borban (S. Shareef) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. First named impressed. Excellent Ray (Suraj), Golden Ring (Yash) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished six lengths in front. Kulsum (Salman K), Romero (Rozario) 1-28, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished well ahead. Caracas (Rayan), Four Wheel Drive (Mark) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Shubankar (Vishal B) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. Southern Power (Nazerul), Thousand Words (Chetan G) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished two lengths in front. Capri Girl (Akshay K), Tenali (R. Rupesh) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Toronero (Rozario), Tripitaka (Anjar) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished five lengths in front. Peridot (Likith), Emma (Saqlain) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Indian Blues (Santosh Raj), Secret Lady (S. Shareef), Lady Godiva (Ashok K) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. First named impressed. Forty Niner (Tousif K), Raffles (Mark) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former showed out.