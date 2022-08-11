Races

Trevalius, Peridot and Absara Star shine

Trevalius, Peridot and Absara Star shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (August 11).

Inner sand:

1400m: Siege Courageous (Nazerul), Capri Girl (Ashok) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished well ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: By The Book (A. Imran) 46. Easy.

1200m: Mark One (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Absara Star (Hindu S) 1-28, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Impressed.

1400m: Randolph (Likith) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Tranquilo (S. John) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Peridot (Likith) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Travalius (Hindu S) 1-43, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1600m: Douglas (A. Imran), Triple Alliance (Hasib A) 2-1, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They moved impressively.


