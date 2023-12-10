HamberMenu
Trevalius, Lord Moi, Loch Lomond, Relic Warrior and Royal Nobility excel

December 10, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Trevalius, Lord Moi, Loch Lomond, Relic Warrior and Royal Nobility excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Dec.10).

Outer sand: 600m: Fun Storm (rb) 44.5. Easy.

800m: Bella Noir (N. Murugan), Aquila (rb) 57.5, 600/45. Slainte (rb) 55.5, 600/42.5. Urged. Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari) 58.5, 600/44.5. Easy.

1000m: Neziah (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Stretched out well. Lionel (P. Vikram) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Worked well. Rubirosa (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Albinus (P. Vikram) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/41. In fine trim. Samurai Blue (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/55.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Trevalius (rb) 1-5.5, 800/53, 600/41. A good display. Gold Fame (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Urged. Starkova (P. Vikram) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. Once You Go Black (Hindu Singh) 1-10, 800/58, 600/44. Niggled. Dear Lady (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/44.5. In good condition. Sierra Dela Plata (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Maranello (N, Murgan), a 2-y-o (Dali - Reflection) (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Latter was urged to finish level.

1200m: Wolf Creek (P. Vikram) 1-27, 1000/1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/45. Worked well. Lord Moi (P. Vikram) 1-23.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/54, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 1-25.5, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Pleased.

Inner sand: 600m: Priceless Ruler (rb) 40.5. Fit. Turf Beauty (rb) 40.5. Unextended. Bohemian Star (rb) 42. Handy.

800m: Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 54.5, 600/41. In fine condition. Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 53.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. Relic Warrior (Rajendra Singh) 50.5, 600/37. Moved fluently. Wonderful Era (rb) 55, 600/41. In good shape. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 55.5, 600/41. Extended. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Royal Treasure (rb) 54.5, 800/39.5. Former moved better and finished two lengths in front. Success (Hindu Singh), Yazh (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. They were easy. Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45. Royal Supremacy (rb) 54.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Raffinato (rb), War Emblem (rb), The Sting (rb) 54, 600/41. A fit trio. Despacito (rb) 56, 600/42. Handy. Schnell (S. Imran), Alexander (rb) 54.5, 600/39.5. Former maintains form. Marquita (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Easy. Empress Royal (rb) 55, 600/41. Worked well. Asio (S. Imran) 55.5, 600/40. Moved on the bit. Clockwise (Inayat), Element (Ram Nandan) 56, 600/41.5. They moved well and finished level.

1000m: Glorious Evensong (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Supreme Dance (Inayat) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Well in hand. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/53, 600/42. Impressed. A 2-y-o (Moonlight Magic - Zazou) (rb), Sunche Dreams (Inayat) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/42. Latter was handy. Voyager (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/42.5. Urged in the last part. Acantha (rb), Presidential (rb) 1-12, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari), Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Former showed out. Aletta (rb), Young Heart (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44. Former finished five lengths in front. Eternal Pearl (S. Imran), Great Spirit (rb) 1-15.5, 800/58.5, 600/42. They were handy. Yellow Sapphire (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Majestic Charmer (Farid Ansari) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Uanextended. Royal Falcon (rb), Renegade (rb) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43. They moved well. Lady Zeen (rb), Sunday Warrior (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/44. Zen Zero (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Western Girl (rb), Daiyamondo (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. They are in good condition. Chaposa Springs (rb), Rhiannon (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5.

1200m: Desert Star (rb), Happiness (Inayat) 1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/57, 600/42. Latter started three lengths behind and ended level. Glorious Grace (Inayat) 1-24.5, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55, 600.42. In fine nick.

horse racing

