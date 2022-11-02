Trevalius, King Louis, Balor, Shabelle, De Villiers and Synthesis excel

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevalius, King Louis, Balor, Shabelle, De Villiers and Synthesis excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Eternal Princess (M. Naveen) 43.5. Moved impressively. Appsara (M. Naveen) 42.5. Moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Zacara) (Adarsh), Fondness Of You (rb) 44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Victoria Punch (Rozario), Kulsum (A. Chawan) 46. They moved freely. Montelena (Vaibhav) 46. Easy. A 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor - Mine Forever) (Adarsh), a 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor - Starry Eyes) (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Be Safe - Ultimate Desire) (Salman K), Sunlit Path (rb) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Ascoval (rb) 1-14, 600/42. In fine trim.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Priceless Gold (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Adiella) (Rayan), Synthesis (M. Naveen) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Heaven Is Here) (M. Naveen), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Conceptual) (Rayan) 1-32, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. They shaped well. Balor (R. Pradeep), Sleipnir (Indrajeet) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Trevalius (Mark) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A good display. Excellent Ray (rb), Sheer Bliss (M. Naveen) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. They moved freely. King Louis (Mark) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41. A fine display.

1400m: Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Amazing Charm) (Likith), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Termsandconditions) (Shreyas) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Commandpost (rb), Armory (B. Harish) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Sekhmet (Indrajeet), Trevita (R. Pradeep) 1-29, (1,200-600) 44.5. They jumped out well. Star Glory (M. Naveen) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out smartly. Lauterbrunnen (rb), Sacred Creator (B. Harish) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Loving Pearl (R. Pradeep) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 48.5. Jumped out well. Disruptor (Darshan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39.5. Took a smart jump. Divine Masculine (B. Harish) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out well. Granpar (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (Vaibhav), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Star Ship) (S. Shareef) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41. Granpar impressed.