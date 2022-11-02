Trevalius, King Louis, Balor, Shabelle, De Villiers and Synthesis excel

BENGALURU:
November 02, 2022 10:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevalius, King Louis, Balor, Shabelle, De Villiers and Synthesis excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Eternal Princess (M. Naveen) 43.5. Moved impressively. Appsara (M. Naveen) 42.5. Moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Zacara) (Adarsh), Fondness Of You (rb) 44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Victoria Punch (Rozario), Kulsum (A. Chawan) 46. They moved freely. Montelena (Vaibhav) 46. Easy. A 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor - Mine Forever) (Adarsh), a 2-y-o (Roderic O’ Connor - Starry Eyes) (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Be Safe - Ultimate Desire) (Salman K), Sunlit Path (rb) 45.5. They finished level.

1000m: Ascoval (rb) 1-14, 600/42. In fine trim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Priceless Gold (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Adiella) (Rayan), Synthesis (M. Naveen) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Heaven Is Here) (M. Naveen), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Conceptual) (Rayan) 1-32, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. They shaped well. Balor (R. Pradeep), Sleipnir (Indrajeet) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Trevalius (Mark) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A good display. Excellent Ray (rb), Sheer Bliss (M. Naveen) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. They moved freely. King Louis (Mark) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41. A fine display.

1400m: Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Amazing Charm) (Likith), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art - Termsandconditions) (Shreyas) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Commandpost (rb), Armory (B. Harish) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Sekhmet (Indrajeet), Trevita (R. Pradeep) 1-29, (1,200-600) 44.5. They jumped out well. Star Glory (M. Naveen) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out smartly. Lauterbrunnen (rb), Sacred Creator (B. Harish) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Loving Pearl (R. Pradeep) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 48.5. Jumped out well. Disruptor (Darshan) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39.5. Took a smart jump. Divine Masculine (B. Harish) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out well. Granpar (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (Vaibhav), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Star Ship) (S. Shareef) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41. Granpar impressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app