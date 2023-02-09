HamberMenu
Trevalius, Cat Whiskers and Anzac Pipernal catch the eye

February 09, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Trevalius, Cat Whiskers and Anzac Pipernal catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 9).

Outer sand:

1000m: Anzac Pipernal (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/42.5. Retains form.

1200m: Klimt (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Dynamic Force (Chetan K) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. Moved well.

1400m: Cat Whiskers (Darshan), Musterion (Aliyar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Four Wheel Drive (A. Imran) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Strode out well.

1600m: Trevalius (R. Pradeep) 1-56, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Impressed.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Automatic (rb), Pharozon (Rozario) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished two lengths ahead. Altamonte (Vivek) 1-39, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Measure Of Time (B. Nayak), Solid Power (rb), Southern Power (Rayan) 1-35, (1,400-600) 52. First named impressed.

