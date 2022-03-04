Races

Trevalius and Cheval Blanc impress

Trevalius and Cheval Blanc impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (March 4).

Outer sand: 1200m: Trevalius (P. Vikram), Martingale (Farhan Alam) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Former moved well and finished two lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Devils Magic (rb) 42. Shaped well. Choir (rb) 41. Fit.

800m: Catalyst (F. Ansari) 54.5, 600/41. Strode out well. Sunday Warrior (Ramandeep) 57, 600/42.5. Handy. Pacific (Shahar Babu) 1-0, 600/46. Easy. Square The Circle (C. Umesh) 57, 600/41. Unextended. Pinatubo (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Moved freely.

1000m: Prophalady (Farid Ansari) 1-13, 800/57, 600/40.5. In fine trim. True Icon (Santosh G) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46. Easy. Branka (Shahar Babu) 1-11.5, 800/55, 600/41. Worked well. Lightning Bolt (P. Vikram) 1-14, 8001/-0.5, 600/46. Eased up. Bring It On (Shahar Babu) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Easy. Kasi Masi (rb), Hadar (A.M. Alam) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Magical Magician (Ramandeep) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47.

1200m: Glorious Grace (C. Umesh) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Key To The Mint (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-17, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Cheval Blanc (C. Umesh), Slainte (P. Vikram), La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-24, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. They pleased. Star Lap (M.S. Deora) 1-27.5, 800/1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Eased up. Full Of Surprise (Ram Nandan) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up.

Noted on Thursday (Mar. 3)

Outer sand: 800m: Lady Mimi (S. Kamble) 53.5, 600/40.5. She moved well within herself.

1000m: Fiery Red (Santosh G), Herring (N. Jodha) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. They moved well and finished level. King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit.

Inner sand: 600m: Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 40. Shaped well.

800m: Proud (rb) 57, 600/41.5. Fit. La Mirage (rb) 55.5, 600/40.5. In fine condition. Taimur (C.S. Jodha) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Cavallo Veloce (rb) 56.5, 600/41. In fine trim. Cliffhanger (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Storm Flag (Shahar Babu) 54, 600/40.5. Impressed.

1000m: Juliette (C.S. Jodha) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Moved freely. Pacific (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Lagos (rb) 1-6.5, 800/54, 600/41. Pleased. Shez R Star (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Pense’e (P. Vikram) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Trending Princess (Stephen Raj), Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They finished together. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Handy. God’s Wish (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5.

1200m: Hadar (A.M. Alam) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. Worked well.


