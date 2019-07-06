Treasure Delight, Thailand, Multifaceted, Ambrosio, Courage and Prevalent Force excel

Treasure Delight, Thailand, Multifaceted, Ambrosio, Courage and Prevalent Force excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 6)

Inner sand:

600m: Radiant Beauty (Suraj) 40.5. Shaped well. Charmaine (Amit) 40. Worked well.

1000m: Charmed Life (Indrajeet) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Aine (P.S. Chouhan) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Gold Mist (rb) 44.5. Easy. Tanoura (Adarsh) 44. Moved well. Tonys Pet (P. Ramesh) 43. In fine shape. Jersey Storm (Chetan K) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Courage (S. John) 1-9.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Ruler Of The Nation (P.S. Chouhan) 1-15, 600/44. Moved freely. King Of The Sand (P. Trevor), Upala (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Mega Ikon (Darshan), Sky Moon (Vivek) 1-15.5, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Treasure Delight (Suraj) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Sri Lakshmi (rb), Sir Piggot (Asif Khan) 1-15, 600/45. They finished level. Galino (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Look Out (Shiva K), Ashoka The Great (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Aleef (rb), Turf Prospector (Asif Khan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Find (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved well. Multifaceted (R. Pradeep) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A pleasing display. Brainstorm (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved nicely. Grey Channel (P.S. Chouhan), Sacred Kingdom (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Air Command (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Maintains form. Adjudicate (N. Rajesh) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. In fine nick.

1400m: Prevalent Force (P.S. Chouhan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Merlot (Antony) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Impressed. Shesmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Grecian Light (S. Shareef) 1-39, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-13, 60/45.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Akita Pro (Mrs. Silva) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up. Varcasva (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58. Easy.

1600m: Watchmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Lycurgus (S. Shareef) 2-0, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Thailand (S. John) 1-56, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Royal Crystal (S. John) 1-57, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Pleased. Ambrosio (P. Trevor) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.