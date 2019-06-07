Treasure Delight impresses

Treasure Delight impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 7)

Outer sand:

600m: Debonair (R. Ravi) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Reunion (Yash) 1-16.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Erika (Yash) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved well. Star Superior (Suraj) 1-13, 600/46. Eased up.

1200m: Treasure Delight (Yash) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Glorious Days (P.S. Chouhan), Quick Action (Vivek) 1-46, (1,400-600) 56. Former finished five lengths ahead. Nitromax (Arshad), Shivalik Kiss (Janardhan P) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished distance ahead.

Outer sand — June 6:

1000m: Knotty Ash (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/40.5. In fine nick.

1200m: Prince Charmo (rb), Natalie (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. They moved well.