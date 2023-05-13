Tranquila, Ricardo, River Of Gold, Norwegian Wood, Pride’s Angel and Rasputin shine

May 13, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Tranquila, Ricardo, River Of Gold, Norwegian Wood, Pride’s Angel and Rasputin shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 13).

Inner sand:

1400m: Sacred Creator (Rajesh K), Royal Grant (Kiran Rai) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-5, 600/41. Former finished two lengths ahead. Ice Storm (Rajesh K), Burning Arrow (Kiran Rai) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Exeter (Akshay K) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Phoebe (rb), Chisox (Arvind K) 45. They moved freely. Siege Courageous (B. Harish), Pneuma (Mudassar) 46. They moved on the bit. Magnus (Rayan), Southern Force (A. Imran) 46. They shaped well. Paradise Beckons (Aliyar) 44.5. Strode out well. Kings Ransom (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Del Mar (Arvind K) 1-13.5, 600/42. Pleased. Ricardo (Yash) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. High Speed Dive (R. Ravi) 1-16, 600/44. Moved well. Stars Above (Mudassar) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Madam Rich (P. Surya) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Norwegian Wood (P. Trevor) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Pizzarro (Chetan K) 1-13.5, 600/44. Worked well. Golden Gallery (Shinde), Recreator (rg) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely.

1200m: Fondness Of You (Shinde) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. In fine trim. River Of Gold (Akshay K), Dragon’s Gold (rb) 1-26, 1,0001-11.5, 600/43. They moved fluently. Big Red (Vishal B), Golden Glow (Akshay K) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Booster Shot (Akshay K) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Pride’s Angel (Vishal B), Rasputin (Saqlain) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. They moved attractively.

1400m: Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.