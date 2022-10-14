Trafalgar well prepped for a repeat

October 14, 2022 00:30 IST

Trafalgar, who maintains form, may score an encore in the Governor’s Cup (2,000m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday (Oct. 14). False rails (width about 8m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. BELGAUM PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Flash Bond (3) Angad 61.5, 2. Ieilani (2) Sai Kiran 60, 3. Gintoki (1) B. Darshan 58.5, 4. Aurele (4) H. Zeeshan 55.5, 5. Tia Maria (5) J.H. Arul 54.5 and 6. Antinori (6) S. Saqlain 51.5.

1. GINTOKI, 2. TIA MARIA

2. NYVELI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-30: 1. Thea’s Gift (9) Angad 60.5, 2. Country’s Miracle (7) H. Zeeshan 58.5, 3. Akasi (6) R. Pradeep 58, 4. Vijaya Surabhi (2) N.B. Kuldeep 58, 5. Cappadocia (5) S. Saqlain 57.5, 6. Scarlet Princess (8) H. Rathod 57, 7. Wondrous (3) Gautam Raj 57, 8. Rain Cloud (1) H.M. Akshay 56 and 9. Swiss Bay (4) Kiran Rai 51.

1. THEA’S GIFT, 2. AKASI, 3. CAPPADOCIA

3. DELHI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. D Lord (3) Ajay K 62.5, 2. Tarek (9) S. Saqlain 61, 3. Great Hope (1) Hasib A 58, 4. Lycurgus (8) Sai Kiran 58, 5. Parker (5) Angad 57.5, 6. Worldly Wise (6) Antony 56, 7. Bruce Almighty (2) Hindu S 55, 8. Southern Warrior (7) Rayan 54 and 9. White Lies (4) P. Sai Kumar 53.

1. TAREK, 2. LYCURGUS, 3. WORLDLY WISE

4. A.R. SUBRAMANYA RAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Kingofthejungle (8) Angad 62.5, 2. Fernet Branca (6) J.H. Arul 61.5, 3. Furious Fun (2) Salman K 61, 4. March To Victory (4) Shreyas S 58.5, 5. Mark One (11) Antony 57, 6. Evangeline (1) Rayan 55, 7. Lauterbrunnen (12) Kiran Rai 53.5, 8. The Response (9) Sai Kiran 53.5, 9. Anakin (7) Jagadeesh 53, 10. D Dear (10) Mukesh K 53, 11. Deimus (5) B. Harish 51.5 and 12. Lagopus (3) P. Surya 50.5.

1. LAUTERBRUNNEN, 2. FERNET BRANCA, 3. MARK ONE

5. GOVERNOR’S CUP- 2022 (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Jake (1) Hindu S 60, 2. Trafalgar (3) Trevor 59.5 and 3. Speedster (2) Antony 56.5.

1. TRAFALGAR, 2. SPEEDSTER

6. PAPANASHINI PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Biometric (1) A. Agarwal 62, 2. Coastal Cruise (3) Antony 60.5, 3. D Darling (5) Santosh K 59.5, 4. Leap Of Faith (8) S. Qureshi 59, 5. Crimson Fire (4) Angad 58, 6. Wind Power (6) S. Saqlain 56.5, 7. D Thirteen Twelve (2) H. Rahul 55.5, 8. Socrates (9) N.B. Kuldeep 54 and 9. Silver Days Again (7) P. Sai Kumar 52.

1. SILVER DAYS AGAIN, 2. WIND POWER, COASTAL CRUISE

7. NYVELI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-00: 1. N R I Level (6) Afsar Khan 62.5, 2. Country’s Chief (9) J. Paswan 62, 3. Mighty Prince (5) Noorulla 62, 4. Come Alive (7) B. Darshan 60.5, 5. Gabriella (4) Imran Ashraf 60.5, 6. Armament (10) Jagadeesh 59.5, 7. Jersey Legend (3) Ramandeep S 59.5, 8. Charmaine (1) Shreyas S 58, 9. Raptor (2) H. Rahul 56.5 and 10. So Far (8) Kiran Rai 55.5.

1. JERSEY LEGEND, 2. RAPTOR, 3. COME ALIVE

Day’s best: TAREK

Double: SILVER DAYS AGAIN — JERSEY LEGEND

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.