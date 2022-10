Trafalgar, Trevalius, Multisided and Golden Oaks shine

Trafalgar, Trevalius, Multisided and Golden Oaks shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct 6).

Inner sand: 1000m: Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-7, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1200m: Divine Musculine (rb) 1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Jonnie Black (Naveen K) 44.5. Moved well. First Royalist (B. Nayak) 46. Easy.

1000m: Chinky Pinky (Indrajeet), Multisided (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/42. They moved impressively. Unyielding (Indrajeet) 1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Speaking Of Stars (Vivek) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Brooklyn Supreme (Tauseef) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Impressed. Golden Oaks (Salman K) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1400m: Jake (Hindu S) 1-45, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Trafalgar (Hindu S) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. In fine nick. Trevalius (Hindu S) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A good display.