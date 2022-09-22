Trafalgar, Once You Go Black, Bellator and Classic Charm shine

BENGALURU:
September 22, 2022 17:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Trafalgar, Once You Go Black, Bellator and Classic Charm shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 22).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Lucky Chance (Mark) 39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: My Vision (R. Pradeep), Brooklyn Supreme (Aliyar) 1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Trafalgar (Hindu S) 1-14, 600/41. In fine nick.

1200m: Ultimate Choice (P. Surya), Lightning Charlie (P. Ramesh) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Skyfire (P. Surya), Rightly Noble (P. Ramesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former impressed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1400m: Once You Go Black (Suraj) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently. Classic Charm (Darshan), Serdar (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Bellator (S.K. Paswan) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Sheer Bliss (Gnaneshwar), Speakers Corner (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They finished together.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app