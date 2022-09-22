Trafalgar, Once You Go Black, Bellator and Classic Charm shine

September 22, 2022 17:37 IST

Trafalgar, Once You Go Black, Bellator and Classic Charm shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 22).

Inner sand:

600m: Lucky Chance (Mark) 39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

1000m: My Vision (R. Pradeep), Brooklyn Supreme (Aliyar) 1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Trafalgar (Hindu S) 1-14, 600/41. In fine nick.

1200m: Ultimate Choice (P. Surya), Lightning Charlie (P. Ramesh) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Skyfire (P. Surya), Rightly Noble (P. Ramesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former impressed.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Suraj) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently. Classic Charm (Darshan), Serdar (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Bellator (S.K. Paswan) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Sheer Bliss (Gnaneshwar), Speakers Corner (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They finished together.