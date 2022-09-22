Races

Trafalgar, Once You Go Black, Bellator and Classic Charm shine

Trafalgar, Once You Go Black, Bellator and Classic Charm shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Sept. 22).

Inner sand:

600m: Lucky Chance (Mark) 39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

1000m: My Vision (R. Pradeep), Brooklyn Supreme (Aliyar) 1-13.5, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Trafalgar (Hindu S) 1-14, 600/41. In fine nick.

1200m: Ultimate Choice (P. Surya), Lightning Charlie (P. Ramesh) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Skyfire (P. Surya), Rightly Noble (P. Ramesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former impressed.

1400m: Once You Go Black (Suraj) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently. Classic Charm (Darshan), Serdar (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Bellator (S.K. Paswan) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Sheer Bliss (Gnaneshwar), Speakers Corner (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They finished together.


