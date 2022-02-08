Races

Trafalgar, Durango, Despacito, Star Romance and Boltonic please

Trafalgar, Durango, Despacito, Star Romance and Boltonic pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 8).

Outer sand: 600m: Fashion Of Stars (Shyam Kumar) 43. Shaped well. First Empress (Shyam Kumar) 41. Moved well. Lord Of The Turf (Shyam Kumar) 43. Extended.

Inner sand: 600m: Carnoustie (rb) 42. Roger O’More (Ramandeep), Maverick (rb) 44.5. Sprit Of Zion (rb), Queen Of Fame (rb).

800m: Grey Twilight (rb) 57, 600/41.5. Urged in the last part. Memory Lane (rb), Dancing Grace (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Bay Of Naples (M.S. Deora), Rush More (A. Ayaz Khan) 55, 600/39. They are in fine trim. Star Romance (S. Kamble) 53.5, 600/40. In fine fettle. Opus One (Shaliyar Khan) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Diva Princess (Ramandeep) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Attica (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/42.5. Fit. King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Priceless Beauty (S. Kamble), Willows (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former is in fine nick. King T’Chala (Ramandeep) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Manzoni (rb) 1-7.5, 800/56.5, 600/45. Eased up. Admiral Shaw (rb), Supreme Dance (Sham Kumar) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Soul Message (Shahar Babu), Rajputana (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43. Former finished half a length in front. uncle Sam (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Boltonic (Shahar Babu), Branka (rb) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former showed out. Trafalgar (P. Vikram) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/36.5. Responded well to the urgings. Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar), Azeria (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/41. They finished level. Arctic Bay (Santosh G) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Despacito (P. Vikram) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37.5. Strode out well. Regal Kid (Manikandan) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Easy. Easy Rider (Joseph), Gangster (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved impressively. Once You Go Black (Farhan Alam), Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. They were easy and level.

1200m: Dark Son (C. Brisson) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 1-16, 1,000/1-5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Worked attractively.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2022 8:54:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/trafalgar-durango-despacito-star-romance-and-boltonic-please/article38397859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY