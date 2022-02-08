Trafalgar, Durango, Despacito, Star Romance and Boltonic please

Trafalgar, Durango, Despacito, Star Romance and Boltonic pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Feb. 8).

Outer sand: 600m: Fashion Of Stars (Shyam Kumar) 43. Shaped well. First Empress (Shyam Kumar) 41. Moved well. Lord Of The Turf (Shyam Kumar) 43. Extended.

Inner sand: 600m: Carnoustie (rb) 42. Roger O’More (Ramandeep), Maverick (rb) 44.5. Sprit Of Zion (rb), Queen Of Fame (rb).

800m: Grey Twilight (rb) 57, 600/41.5. Urged in the last part. Memory Lane (rb), Dancing Grace (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Bay Of Naples (M.S. Deora), Rush More (A. Ayaz Khan) 55, 600/39. They are in fine trim. Star Romance (S. Kamble) 53.5, 600/40. In fine fettle. Opus One (Shaliyar Khan) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Diva Princess (Ramandeep) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Attica (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/42.5. Fit. King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Priceless Beauty (S. Kamble), Willows (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. Former is in fine nick. King T’Chala (Ramandeep) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Manzoni (rb) 1-7.5, 800/56.5, 600/45. Eased up. Admiral Shaw (rb), Supreme Dance (Sham Kumar) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Soul Message (Shahar Babu), Rajputana (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43. Former finished half a length in front. uncle Sam (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Boltonic (Shahar Babu), Branka (rb) 1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former showed out. Trafalgar (P. Vikram) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/36.5. Responded well to the urgings. Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar), Azeria (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/41. They finished level. Arctic Bay (Santosh G) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Despacito (P. Vikram) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37.5. Strode out well. Regal Kid (Manikandan) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Easy. Easy Rider (Joseph), Gangster (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved impressively. Once You Go Black (Farhan Alam), Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. They were easy and level.

1200m: Dark Son (C. Brisson) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 1-16, 1,000/1-5, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Worked attractively.