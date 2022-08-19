Trafalgar claims the Leading Stud Stakes

James Mckeown trained Trafalgar (S. Saqlain up) won the Leading Stud Stakes, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Aug 19). The winner is owned by Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, Mr. Jayanta Mukhopadhyay, Mr. Sanjay Datta Gupta & Mr. Jeet Banerjee & Mr. Achuthan Siddarth & Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mr. Shouryabrata Mondal Sigma Scan System Pvt Ltd.

Leading Individual Owner: M/s. S.KJ. Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd.

Leading Joint Owners: Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mehra Stud & Agrl Farm Pt Ltd, Mrs Liane Milan Luthria, Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd.

Champion Trainer: Prasana Kumar (13 wins)

Champion Jockey: Akshay Kumar (20 wins)

Champion Jockey claiming Allowance: G.Vivek (5 wins)

Leading Stud Farm: Usha (Bred 21 wins)

Horse of the season: Only You (2 wins and 2 second)

Champion Horse: Supernatural: Rs. 12,742,600.

The results

1. HAPPY VALLEY PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25: SUNSHINE PRINCE (S. John) 1, Eco Friendly (Arvind K) 2, Love (Rayan) 3 and Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 4. Not run: Belli Deepa. 1-3/4, 8-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 39.14s. Rs. 26 (w), 112, 19 and 24 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 48, FP: 61, Q: 33, Trinella: 349 and 271, Exacta: 5,233 and 2,492. Favourite: Sunshine Prince.

Owner: Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

2. WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: OSIRIS (Arvind K) 1, Kings Speech (Saddam H) 2, Capri Girl (Akshay K) 3 and Embosom (L.A. Rozario) 4. 1, Hd and Lnk. 1m 26.04s. Rs. 38 (w), 15, 19 and 18 (p), SHP: 67, THP: 60, FP: 317, Q: 231, Trinella: 1,208 and 568, Exacta: 22,841 and 9,789. Favourite: Osiris.

Owners: Mr. M. Lakshminarayana, Mr. M. Venkatarama & Mr. R.N. Vijaya Kumar. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

3. CHAMPION JOCKEY STAKES (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: PRIME ABBESS (Sandesh) 1, Sheer Bliss (Suraj) 2, The Golden Dream (Arvind K) 3 and Inexhaustible (Nazerul) 4. 3-3/4, 5-1/4 and Snk. 1m 12.59s. Rs. 14 (w), 10, 15 and 18 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 37, FP: 28, Q: 24, Trinella: 117 and 41, Exacta: 346 and 158. Favourite: Prime Abbess.

Owner: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

4. CHAMPION TRAINER STAKES (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): SHAMROCK (Suraj) 1, Salento (Akshay K) 2, Trevalius (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Triumphant (Trevor) 4. 2-3/4, 5 and 1-1/2. 1m 35.95s. Rs. 15 (w), 11, 20 and 25 (p), SHP: 49, THP: 44, FP: 54, Q: 40, Trinella: 243 and 104, Exacta: 552 and 240. Favourite: Shamrock.

Owners: Mr. M. Ravi, Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal and Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: S. Narredu.

5. LEADING STUD STAKES (1,400m), rated 80 & above: TRAFALGAR (S. Saqlain) 1, The Sovereign Orb (Akshay K) 2, Jake (Hindu S) 3 and Apsara Star (Salman K) 4. Hd, 2-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 24.10s. Rs. 36 (w), 17 and 14 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 44, FP: 110, Q: 65, Trinella: 171 and 111, Exacta: 1,076 and 884. Favourite: The Sovereign Orb.

Owners: Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, Mr. Jayanta Mukhopadhyay, Mr. Sanjay Datta Gupta & Mr. Jeet Banerjee & Mr. Achuthan Siddarth & Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mr. Shouryabrata Mondal Sigma Scan System Pvt Ltd. Trainer: James Mckeown.

6. LEADING OWNER STAKES (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: YUKAN (Trevor) 1, Star Glory (Suraj) 2, Elusive Girl (J.H. Arul) 3 and Mystic Eye (Akshay K) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/4 and 2. 1m 11.58s. Rs. 26 (w), 10, 13 and 25 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 50, FP: 53, Q: 26, Trinella: 358 and 278, Exacta: 777 and 189. Favourite: Star Glory.

Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy and Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

7. WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: MEMORITER (G. Vivek) 1, Winmylove (S. John) 2, Aherne (J.H. Arul) 3 and Lycurgus (Vaibhav) 4. Not run: Southern Power. 3/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m 25.44s. Rs. 31 (w), 18, 11 and 24 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 61, FP: 76, Q: 44, Trinella: 338 and 233, Exacta: 2,939 and 4,198. Favourite: Winmylove. Owner: Mr. S.T. Kalappa. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

Jackpot: Rs. 1,461 (56 tkts); Runner-up: 97 (361 tkts); Treble (i): 80 (89 tkts); (ii): 941 (11 tkts).