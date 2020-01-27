Trafalgar and Knight Superior impress

Trafalgar and Knight Superior impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Dazzling Star (rb), Stars For You (Nazil) 38. Both moved freely.

800m: Rajasthan (Dashrath), Silver Storm (Malam) 56, 600/41.5. Pair easy. Shivalik Queen (Merchant) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Pablo (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38.5. Responded well. Finalist (J. Chinoy), Timeless Deeds (Kaviraj) 51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 51.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Safdar (Nazil), Eyes For You (rb) 54, 600/41. Former started and finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Ashwa Chintz (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Trouvaille (Nicky Mackay), Gold Medalist (V. Jodha) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40.5. Both moved level freely. Northern Singer (J. Chinoy), Kanadario (Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished well clear. Knight Superior (David Egan) 1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Impressed.

1200m: Caprisca (Sandesh) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Flying Visit (Sandesh) 1-25, 600/41.5. Easy.

1400m: Memorable Eyes (A. Imran Khan) 1-34.5, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Truly Epic (Pereira) 1-34, 1200/1-19.5, 1000/1-5.5, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Trafalgar (Srinath) 1-35, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1600m: Walk The Talk (David Egan) 1-1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22.5, 1000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41. Slightly urged. Top Notch (rb) 1-53, 1400/1-39, 600/44. Moved freely. Impavid (rb) 1-54, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Worked well.

Race track:

600m: Who Dares Wins (Nirmal), Moriseiki (Daman) 40. Pair easy. Reciprocity (rb) 38. Moved freely. Smokin’ Hot (Roche), Gravitas (Parmar) and Parisian (rb) 37. Smokin’ Hot was superior. Penseé (Neeraj), Rambunctious (Kharadi) 38. Pair moved level freely.

800m: Zenith (D.A. Naik) 51, 6000/38. Moved well. Conscience (Kamble) 51, 600/36. Stretched out well. Palomar (Srinath), Va Bene (Bhawani) 48, 600/33. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: La Peregrina (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Urged. Zarriya (Kaviraj) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Mythical Power (Dashrath) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved freely. Percivale (Srinath), Genau (Kharadi) 1-2.5, 800/48.5, 600/34.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Endeavour (Pereira), Romanesque (Hamir) 1-1, 800/48, 600/35. Former finished six lengths ahead. Serpentine (Srinath), Antarctica (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/52, 600/37. Former was two lengths better. Bateleur (rb) 1-5, 600/34. Moved well. Egalite (Parmar) 1-4, 600/36. Moved freely. Ecclat (A. Gaikwad) 1-6, 800/52, 600/37. Worked well.

1200m: Soldier Of Fortune (Nazil) 1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Ridden out.

1400m: Justified (A. Imran Khan), Fleur De Lys (Pereira) 1-47, 1400/1-32, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/36.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Jetfire (rb), Excelerator (D.A. Naik) 1-7.5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Both jumped out well and finished level. Star Kitten (rb), Wizard Of Odds (Pranil) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former superior. Irish Eyes (Naidu), Masar (Shubham) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Noted on January 26

Inner sand:

600m: Rani Jindan (Sandesh) 1200/600m 37.5. Moved freely. Aegon (rb), Iron Throne (Ayyar) 41. Pair easy.

800m: Tasch (Zervan) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Tasman (Sandesh), Sagittarius (Shubham) 53.5, 600/38.5. They moved level freely. Galloping Star (Kamble), Priceless Silver (Yash) 56, 600/41.5. They were easy.

1000m: Golden Oaks (Sandesh) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. Lady Lorrae (rb) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Pushed. Giant Star (Yash), Decaprio (Kamble) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Steppenwolf (Chouhan), Flower Dust (S.J. Sunil) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. They moved freely. Pense’e (Neeraj), Seasons Greetings (Roche) 1-10, 600/41. Former was four lengths superior. Treasure Hunt (Zervan), Theodora (Parmar) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41. They moved level freely. Bonafide (Kamble) 1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38. Urged. Bronx (Chouhan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Lorraine (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/38.5. Good.

1200m: Cellini (Ayyar), Pezula (rb) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/385. Former finished a distance ahead. Costa Brava (Parmar), Barack (Kharadi) 1-25, 600/42. Pair easy.

1600m: Sultan Suleiman (Neeraj), Angels Harmony (Zameer) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former finished a distance ahead.