Prana, Philosophy and Victor Hugo shine

Published - September 17, 2024 05:25 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

BENGALURU

Prana, Philosophy and Victor Hugo shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 17).

Inner sand

1200m: Stallantis (Shreyas) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. In fine condition. Free To Play (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Shaped well. Alice Blue (Rozario) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand

1200m: Bruce Almighty (Rayan), Dwan Rising (Afsar) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished six lengths ahead. Philosophy (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Run For The Sun (Dhanu S) 1-29, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up.

1400m: Prana (Antony) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,0001-10.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick.

1600m: Victor Hugo (Rozario), Tignanello (Salman K) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: August (rb), Kamet (Antony) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Connecting Dots (rb), Step To Destiny (M. Naveen) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former showed out. LG’s Script (Girish), Grey Impact (Shreyas) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. El Alamein (Rayan) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Jumped out well. Carat Love (Dhanu S), Posthaste (Shreyas) 1-27, (1,200-600) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead.

