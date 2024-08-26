horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Admiral, Star Comet and Bestidentification impress

Published - August 26, 2024 05:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Star Admiral, Star Comet and Bestidentification impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 26).

Inner sand

600m: Martha (B.R. Kumar) 39. In fine trim. Vivaldo (B.R. Kmar) 40. Shaped well.

1000m: Pursuit Of Wealth (Sai Kumar), Super Kind (R. Pradeep) 1-11.5, 600/38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Bestidentification (Sai Kumar), Instructor (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-7, 600/37.5. Former showed out.

Outer sand

600m: Star Comet (Koshi K) 42.5. Pleased. Spirit Dancer (Koshi K) 43. Shaped well. Measure Of Time (Salman K) 44.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Royal Whisper (Salman K), Carat Love (Shreyas) 1-15, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Star Admiral (Koshi K) 1-16, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Southern Power (Salman K) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely.

Outer sand -- August 25

600m: Priceless Prince (Prabhakaran) 43.5. In fine shape. Benzema (Salman K) 45. Easy.

1000m: High Opinion (Sai Kiran) 1-11, 600/44. Moved impressively. Ancient History (Saqlain) 1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Sand Castles (Sai Kiran) 1-15, 600/43.5. Note.

1200m: Light The World (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Mahlagha (P. Vikram), Triple Star (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Former finished four lengths ahead. See It Thru (P. Vikram), Aarini (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Dedicate (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Supernatural (G. Vivek) 1-56, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A good display.

